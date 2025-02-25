WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $262.5 million or $1.24 per share, compared to $216.1 million or $1.02 per share last year.Funds from operations for the quarter was $433.3 million or $1.96 per share, compared to $418.6 million or $1.89 per share last year.Core FFO for the quarter was $450.2 million or $2.03 per share, compared to $449.1 million or $2.02 per share last year.Revenues for the quarter were $821.9 million, up from $797.8 million last year.Looking forward to full year 2025, the company expects Core FFO per share of $8.00 to $8.30.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX