BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Alcon Inc. (ALC) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $284 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $427 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.Excluding items, Alcon Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $359 million or $0.72 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $2.477 billion from $2.332 billion last year.Alcon Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $284 Mln. vs. $427 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $2.477 Bln vs. $2.332 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX