BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tesla has commenced an early deployment of its Full Self-Driving system in China, garnering commendatory feedback from initial users who highlight its remarkable performance. Previously confined to North America, this pioneering trial demonstrates the system's swift adaptation to local road signage and traffic regulations.Elon Musk attributes the rapid localization to Tesla's innovative video-based training methodology. By harnessing publicly available online footage of Chinese roads and signage, the company pre-trained the FSD system in simulation a technique mirroring the approach used for its North American counterpart.This strategic move enabled Tesla to integrate local driving conditions with minimal additional software development expenditure. As real-world data becomes increasingly accessible, the system is poised to enhance its capabilities further.The evolution of Tesla's FSD has been marked by a transition from a rules-based framework to a sophisticated, end-to-end neural network, trained on millions of video clips.This advancement, which once replaced over 300,000 lines of explicit C++ code, now underpins the system's latest iteration. Despite the promising initial reviews in China, Tesla faces robust competition from domestic automakers offering cost-effective advanced driver-assistance systems.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX