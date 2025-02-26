MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Munich Reinsurance Company said that its Board of Management plans to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of 20.00 euros per share for the 2024 financial year. This is an increase from the 15.00 euros dividend in 2023. The dividend payment is subject to the resolution of the Annual General Meeting.In addition, the Board of Management has resolved to purchase own shares amounting to a maximum value of 2.0 billion euros, excluding incidental expenses, in the period from 30 April 2025 until the Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2026 at the latest. The share buy-back programme is subject to the approval of the Praesidium and Sustainability Committee of the Supervisory Board.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX