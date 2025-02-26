OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The Canadian dollar fell to a 2-week low of 1.4333 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4302.Against the yen and the euro, the loonie slipped to 103.95 and 1.5054 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 104.23 and 1.5046, respectively.If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.45 against the greenback, 102.00 against the yen and 1.52 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX