DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON reported fiscal 2024 net income attributable to shareholders of 4.5 billion euros compared to 517 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 1.73 euros compared to 0.20 euros. Adjusted Group EBITDA was 9.0 billion euros in fiscal 2024 compared to 9.4 billion euros, prior year. Adjusted Group net income was roughly 2.9 billion euros compared to 3.1 billion euros. Adjusted net income per share was 1.09 euros compared to 1.18 euros. Fiscal 2024 sales were 80.12 billion euros, down 14% from previous year.E.ON expects to deliver a positive earnings performance in 2025 and to increase adjusted EBITDA to 9.6 billion euros to 9.8 billion euros. E.ON expects adjusted net income of 2.85 billion euros to 3.05 billion euros for fiscal 2025. This corresponds to adjusted earnings per share of 1.09 euros to 1.17 euros.At the AGM, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose increasing the dividend for fiscal 2024 to 55 cents per share. This represents a 4 percent increase compared to the previous year.E.ON increased medium-term financial targets. The company now intends to grow adjusted Group EBITDA to more than 11.3 billion euros by 2028. Previously, 2028 outlook was more than 11 billion euros.Nadia Jakobi said: 'E.ON is in an excellent position to grow profitably in the years ahead. Between 2024 and 2028, we aim to increase our underlying adjusted earnings growth in the high single-digit percentage range each year.'E.ON said it remains committed to ambitious investment plans. With an updated investment program, the company plans to invest a total of 43 billion euros in the energy transition for the period 2024 to 2028, of which 35 billion euros will go toward network infrastructure.