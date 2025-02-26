An international team investigated repeated thermal stress on metal-halide perovskite solar cells and has proposed strategies to boost resistance to degradation effects of diurnal cycles or geographical conditions. A group of researchers led by Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) in Germany and China's Henan University investigated repeated thermal stress cycles, reflecting diurnal cycles, on the degradation of metal halide perovskite solar cells. Its results and proposed solutions appear in a perspective paper, "Resilience Pathways for Halide Perovskite Photovoltaics Under Temperature Cycling," published ...

