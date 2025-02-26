A draft ministerial decision envisages the installation of 3. 55 GW of standalone battery energy storage systems which will be granted priority connection to the transmission or distribution grid and operated on a merchant basis without subsidy support. From ESS News The Greek Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has increased its target for a merchant standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) rollout to 3. 55 GW against the background of rising demand for flexible power and strong investment interest in the market. The draft plan presented on February 21 ups the target from the initially ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...