BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Covestro AG (CVVTF.PK) released Loss for its full year of -EUR266 millionThe company's earnings came in at -EUR266 million, or -EUR1.41 per share. This compares with -EUR198 million, or -EUR1.05 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to EUR14.179 billion from EUR14.377 billion last year.Covestro AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -EUR266 Mln. vs. -EUR198 Mln. last year. -EPS: -EUR1.41 vs. -EUR1.05 last year. -Revenue: EUR14.179 Bln vs. EUR14.377 Bln last year.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, the Group expects EBITDA of EUR 1 billion to EUR 1.600 billion.For the full-year 2024, the company has registered EBITDA of EUR 1.071 billion.