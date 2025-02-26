PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Danone reported fiscal 2024 net income - Group share of 2.02 billion euros compared to 881 million euros, last year. Earnings per share - Group share was 3.13 euros compared to 1.36 euros. Recurring net income - Group share was 2.34 billion euros, an increase of 2.7%. Recurring EPS was 3.63 euros compared to 3.54 euros.Fiscal 2024 sales were 27.38 billion euros, up 4.3% on a like-for-like basis. In fourth quarter, sales were at 6.72 billion euros, up 4.7% on a like-for-like basis.The Group said its 2025 guidance is in line with mid-term ambition: like-for-like sales growth expected between 3% and 5%, with recurring operating income growing faster than sales.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX