India installed a record 25. 2 GW of solar in 2024, driven by a surge in large-scale PV, according to Mercom India. From pv magazine India India installed 25. 2 GW of solar capacity in 2024, a 204% increase from the 8. 3 GW added in 2023, according to Mercom India. The nation's PV installations in 2024 surpassed annual capacity additions in all previous years. Large-scale solar projects, including solar open access (offsite commercial and industrial solar), made up more than 87% (22 GW) of the total, with rooftop solar contributing nearly 13% (3. 27 GW). Large-scale solar installations (22 GW) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...