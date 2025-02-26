Capita launches AI Catalyst Lab to drive AI adoption across operations and transform client outcomes

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capita plc has launched 'AI Catalyst Lab', a dedicated team focused on identifying, testing, and scaling AI solutions that drive measurable business outcomes for both Capita and its clients.

In just a month since its inception, AI Catalyst Lab has identified a pipeline of over 150 AI use cases. The Lab has recently launched Capita's high-volume recruitment accelerator, an AI-enabled recruitment automation built on Salesforce's Agentforce technology. This adds to two established flagship AI accelerators focused on document processing for government departments, and road user charging.

Capita is also working on a number of AI accelerators to address various industry needs, including contact centre transformation, learning and workforce development, citizen engagement platforms, collections and debt recovery, workforce management for BPO services, intelligent mailroom and document processing, fraud detection and compliance automation, and estate management and building safety compliance.

This launch underpins Capita's strategy of amplifying the impact of its human-centric processes with AI technology from world-leading technology providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Salesforce and ServiceNow. With these partnerships the Lab ensures that its AI solutions are scalable, secure, and industry aligned.

Driving AI adoption through operations and client propositions

"The launch of the AI Catalyst Lab represents a significant milestone in our journey to harness the power of AI to enhance our operations and deliver superior value to our clients," said Sameer Vuyyuru, Chief AI and Product Officer at Capita. "We've leveraged AI for a number of years, but are now embedding it across our organisation, making it the cornerstone of our operational evolution. We are using AI - and our partnerships with best-in-class technology leaders - to improve Capita itself and to create better outcomes for our clients."

Expected impact

By embedding AI into structured workflows internally, Capita aims to achieve accelerated service delivery, optimised operations, and new efficiencies. The Lab's initiatives are projected to enhance decision-making, reduce operational costs, and improve overall service quality. At the same time, the AI Catalyst Lab will support Capita's clients in adopting AI technologies, driving productivity gains, and enabling them to stay competitive in their respective industries.

Supporting national AI ambitions

Capita's AI Catalyst Lab initiative aligns with the UK Government's AI Opportunities Action Plan, supporting national ambitions to become a global leader in AI development and adoption. Sameer Vuyyuru added: "The Capita AI Catalyst Lab will ensure AI becomes a real tool for efficiency, productivity, decision-making, and service transformation within the public and private sectors."

