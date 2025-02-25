Extra Space Storage Inc. Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and a constituent of the S&P 500, announced operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024.
Highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2024:
- Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.24 per diluted share, representing a 21.6% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.
- Achieved funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("FFO") of $1.96 per diluted share. FFO, excluding adjustments ("Core FFO"), was $2.03 per diluted share, representing a 0.5% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.
- Same-store revenue decreased by (0.4)% and same-store net operating income ("NOI") decreased by (3.5)% compared to the same period in the prior year.
- Reported ending same-store occupancy of 93.7% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 92.5% as of December 31, 2023.
- Acquired 38 operating stores for a total cost of approximately $359.7 million.
- Increased ownership interest in two existing joint venture partnerships to 49.0% for $251.2 million.
- Originated $224.4 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold $9.2 million mortgage bridge loans.
- Added 130 stores (114 stores net) to the Company's third-party management platform. As of December 31, 2024, the Company managed 1,575 stores for third parties and 460 stores in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 2,035 managed stores.
- Initiated an unsecured commercial paper program. As of December 31, 2024, the commercial paper program had total capacity of $1.0 billion, with $500.0 million in outstanding issuances.
- Paid a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share.
Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2024:
- Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $4.03 per diluted share, representing a (15.0)% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year.
- Achieved FFO of $7.57 per diluted share, and Core FFO of $8.12 per diluted share, representing a 0.2% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.
- Increased same-store revenue by 0.2% and same-store NOI decreased by (1.5)% compared to the same period in the prior year.
- Acquired 55 operating stores and three stores at completion of construction ("Certificate of Occupancy stores" or "C of O stores") for a total cost of approximately $581.0 million.
- In conjunction with joint venture partners, acquired five operating stores, one C of O store, completed seven developments and increased ownership interest in two existing joint ventures to 49.0% for a total net investment of approximately $360.3 million.
- Originated $980.2 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold $199.3 million in mortgage bridge loans.
- Added 367 stores (238 stores net) to the Company's third-party management platform.
Joe Margolis, CEO of Extra Space Storage Inc., commented: "The team continues to optimize performance in a challenging macro environment. This is evidenced by our ability to maintain strong occupancy during a time of year which is typically marked by occupancy declines. Our people, systems and high occupancy position the portfolio for future revenue growth as conditions improve. The outsized growth in our third-party management, bridge loan and insurance businesses, as well as our ability to find creative and off-market investment opportunities, continue to provide an avenue of growth in an otherwise tough operating environment, and contribute to Core FFO per share growth modestly ahead of our projections."
"We expect much of the same in 2025 - a challenging but slowly improving operating environment, augmented by contributions to FFO from our ancillary businesses and structured investments."
FFO Per Share:
The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's FFO and Core FFO for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. The table also provides a reconciliation to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per diluted share for each period presented (amounts shown in thousands, except share and per share data):
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(per share)1
(per share)1
(per share)1
(per share)1
Net income attributable to
$ 262,487
$ 1.24
$ 216,134
$ 1.02
$ 854,681
$ 4.03
$ 803,198
$ 4.74
Impact of the difference in
(0.05)
(0.05)
(0.17)
(0.25)
Adjustments:
Real estate depreciation
156,027
0.70
152,881
0.69
618,189
2.78
418,149
2.34
Amortization of intangibles
28,305
0.13
30,246
0.14
113,886
0.51
59,295
0.33
(Gain) loss on real estate
(37,714)
(0.17)
-
-
25,906
0.12
-
-
Unconsolidated joint venture
8,907
0.04
8,041
0.04
32,678
0.15
24,400
0.14
Unconsolidated joint venture
-
-
-
-
(13,730)
(0.06)
-
-
Distributions paid on Series A
-
-
-
-
-
-
(159)
-
Income allocated to Operating
15,314
0.07
11,273
0.05
45,551
0.21
47,255
0.26
FFO
$ 433,326
$ 1.96
$ 418,575
$ 1.89
$ 1,677,161
$ 7.57
$ 1,352,138
$ 7.56
Adjustments:
Life Storage Merger transition
-
-
12,558
0.05
-
-
66,732
0.37
Non-cash interest expense
11,157
0.05
10,558
0.05
43,720
0.20
18,786
0.10
Amortization of other
5,761
0.02
7,440
0.03
26,959
0.12
12,400
0.07
Impairment of Life Storage
-
-
-
-
51,763
0.23
-
-
CORE FFO
$ 450,244
$ 2.03
$ 449,131
$ 2.02
$ 1,799,603
$ 8.12
$ 1,450,056
$ 8.10
Weighted average number of
221,329,035
221,916,681
221,623,954
178,969,993
(1)
Per share amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
(2)
The adjustment to account for the difference between the number of shares used to calculate earnings per share and the number of shares used to calculate FFO per share. Earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method, which uses a lower number of shares than the calculation for FFO per share and Core FFO per share, which are calculated assuming full redemption of all OP units as described in note (3).
(3)
Extra Space Storage LP (the "Operating Partnership") has outstanding preferred and common Operating Partnership units ("OP units"). These OP units can be redeemed for cash or, at the Company's election, shares of the Company's common stock. Redemption of all OP units for common stock has been assumed for purposes of calculating the weighted average number of shares - diluted, as presented above. The computation of weighted average number of shares - diluted, for FFO per share and Core FFO per share also includes the effect of share-based compensation plans.
Operating Results and Same-Store Performance:
The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's same-store performance for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, and 2023 (amounts shown in thousands, except store count data)1:
For the Three Months
Percent
For the Year Ended
Percent
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Same-store property revenues2
Net rental income
$ 400,263
$ 400,954
(0.2) %
$ 1,601,455
$ 1,596,015
0.3 %
Other income
15,622
16,508
(5.4) %
64,300
65,689
(2.1) %
Total same-store revenues
$ 415,885
$ 417,462
(0.4) %
$ 1,665,755
$ 1,661,704
0.2 %
Same-store operating expenses2
Payroll and benefits
$ 24,247
$ 23,466
3.3 %
$ 95,696
$ 91,329
4.8 %
Marketing
8,250
7,740
6.6 %
34,038
30,327
12.2 %
Office expense3
12,635
12,816
(1.4) %
51,606
51,655
(0.1) %
Property operating expense4
9,408
8,821
6.7 %
37,646
38,491
(2.2) %
Repairs and maintenance
6,739
6,682
0.9 %
27,934
26,469
5.5 %
Property taxes
44,593
36,219
23.1 %
165,617
152,028
8.9 %
Insurance
4,645
5,210
(10.8) %
19,512
18,718
4.2 %
Total same-store operating expenses
$ 110,517
$ 100,954
9.5 %
$ 432,049
$ 408,927
5.7 %
Same-store net operating income2
$ 305,368
$ 316,508
(3.5) %
$ 1,233,706
$ 1,252,777
(1.5) %
Same-store square foot occupancy as of quarter end
93.7 %
92.5 %
93.7 %
92.5 %
Average same-store square foot occupancy
94.1 %
92.9 %
93.9 %
93.3 %
Properties included in same-store5
1,071
1,071
1,071
1,071
(1)
A reconciliation of net income to same-store net operating income is provided later in this release, entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income."
(2)
Same-store revenues, operating expenses and net operating income do not include tenant reinsurance revenue or expense.
(3)
Includes general office expenses, computer, bank fees, and credit card merchant fees.
(4)
Includes utilities and miscellaneous other store expenses.
(5)
On January 1, 2024, the Company updated the property count of the same-store pool from 913 to 1,078 stores. In the year ended December 31, 2024, six properties were removed from the pool due to structural damage and redevelopment and one property was sold, reducing the same-store pool to 1,071 stores.
Details related to the same-store performance of stores by metropolitan statistical area ("MSA") for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, and 2023 are provided in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.
Investment and Property Management Activity:
The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's acquisitions and developments that are closed, completed or under agreement (dollars in thousands).
Closed/Completed
Closed/Completed
Scheduled to Still
Total 2025
Wholly-Owned Investment 1
Stores
Price
Stores
Price
Stores
Price
Stores
Price
Operating Stores2
55
$ 546,672
8
$ 97,883
2
$ 20,250
10
$ 118,133
C of O and Development Stores1
3
34,337
-
-
-
-
-
-
EXR Investment in Wholly-Owned Stores
58
581,009
8
97,883
2
20,250
10
118,133
Joint Venture Investment 1
EXR Investment in JV Acquisition of Operating Stores
5
9,200
1
11,025
1
12,240
2
23,265
EXR Increased Investment in Existing JVs
-
251,200
-
-
-
-
-
-
EXR Investment in JV Development and C of O
8
99,917
1
12,138
6
73,641
7
85,779
EXR Investment in Joint Ventures
13
360,317
2
23,163
7
85,881
9
109,044
Total EXR Investment
71
$ 941,326
10
$ 121,046
9
$ 106,131
19
$ 227,177
(1)
The locations of C of O and development stores and joint venture ownership interest details are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.
(2)
Includes the buyout of partner's interest in one property in the quarter.
The projected developments and acquisitions under agreement described above are subject to customary closing conditions and no assurance can be provided that these developments and acquisitions will be completed on the terms described, or at all.
Other Investment Activity:
On February 4, 2025, the Company invested $100.0 million in shares of convertible preferred stock of Strategic Storage Growth Trust III, Inc. ("SSGT"). The dividend rate for the convertible preferred stock is 8.85% per annum, and is subject to increase beginning in 2030. The preferred shares are generally not redeemable for five years, except in the case of a change of control or initial listing of SSGT.
Property Sales:
During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company sold five properties, four of which were previously held for sale, resulting in a net gain of $37.7 million. Subsequent to quarter end the Company sold 11 properties held for sale at year end.
Bridge Loans:
During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company originated $224.4 million in bridge loans and sold bridge loans totaling $9.2 million. Outstanding balances of the Company's bridge loans were approximately $1.2 billion at year end. The Company has an additional $203.7 million in bridge loans that have closed subsequent to quarter end or are under agreement to close in 2025. Additional details related to the Company's loan activity and balances held are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.
Property Management:
As of December 31, 2024, the Company managed 1,575 stores for third-party owners and 460 stores owned in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 2,035 stores under management. The Company is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.
Balance Sheet:
During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company did not issue any shares on its ATM program, and as of December 31, 2024, the Company had $800.0 million available for issuance. Likewise, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock using its stock repurchase program during the quarter, and as of December 31, 2024, the Company had authorization to purchase up to $500.0 million under the program.
During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company re-opened an existing issuance of 5.70% senior unsecured notes due 2028 and issued an additional $300.0 million at a premium of 102.86% with an effective offer rate of 4.74%.
During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company initiated an unsecured commercial paper program which received initial short-term ratings of A-2 from S&P Global Ratings and P-2 from Moody's. As of December 31, 2024, the commercial paper program had total capacity of $1.0 billion, with $500.0 million in outstanding issuances.
As of December 31, 2024, the Company's percentage of fixed-rate debt to total debt was 75.8%. Net of the impact of variable rate receivables, the effective fixed-rate debt to total debt was 85.7%. The weighted average interest rates of the Company's fixed and variable-rate debt were 4.1% and 5.4%, respectively. The combined weighted average interest rate was 4.4% with a weighted average maturity of approximately 4.4 years.
Subsequent to quarter end, the Company re-opened an existing issuance of 5.50% senior unsecured notes due 2030 and issued an additional $350.0 million at a premium of 101.51% with an effective offer rate of 5.17%.
Subsequent to quarter end the Company paid off a $245.0 million unsecured note maturing January 2025.
Dividends:
On December 31, 2024, the Company paid a fourth quarter common stock dividend of $1.62 per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2024.
Outlook:
The following table outlines the Company's current and prior quarter Core FFO estimates and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2025 1.
Ranges for 2025
Annual Assumptions
Notes
(February 25, 2025)
Low
High
Core FFO
$8.00
$8.30
Dilution per share from C of O and value
$0.22
$0.22
Same-store revenue growth
(0.75) %
1.25 %
Same-store pool of 1,829 stores
Same-store expense growth
3.75 %
5.25 %
Same-store pool of 1,829 stores
Same-store NOI growth
(3.00) %
0.25 %
Same-store pool of 1,829 stores
Weighted average one-month SOFR
4.15 %
4.15 %
Net tenant reinsurance income
$268,000,000
$271,000,000
Management fees and other income
$125,000,000
$126,500,000
Interest income
$150,500,000
$152,000,000
Includes interest from bridge loans and dividends from
General and administrative expenses
$184,000,000
$186,000,000
Includes non-cash compensation
Average monthly cash balance
$45,000,000
$45,000,000
Equity in earnings of real estate ventures
$89,000,000
$90,000,000
Includes dividends from SmartStop preferred investments
Interest expense
$570,000,000
$575,000,000
Excludes non-cash interest expense shown below.
Non-cash interest expense related to
$46,000,000
$47,000,000
Amortization of LSI debt mark-to-market; excluded
Income Tax Expense
$38,000,000
$39,000,000
Taxes associated with the Company's taxable REIT subsidiary
Acquisitions
$325,000,000
$325,000,000
Includes wholly-owned acquisitions and the Company's
Bridge loans outstanding
$1,450,000,000
$1,450,000,000
Represents the Company's average retained loan
Weighted average share count
222,200,000
222,200,000
Assumes redemption of all OP units for common stock
(1) A reconciliation of net income outlook to same-store net operating income outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income." The reconciliation includes details related to same-store revenue and same-store expense outlooks. A reconciliation of net income per share outlook to funds from operations per share outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per Share."
FFO estimates for the year are fully diluted for an estimated average number of shares and OP units outstanding during the year. The Company's estimates are forward-looking and based on management's view of current and future market conditions. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.
Supplemental Financial Information:
Supplemental unaudited financial information regarding the Company's performance can be found on the Company's website at www.extraspace.com. Under the "Company Info" navigation menu on the home page, click on "Investor Relations," then under the "Financials & Stock Information" navigation menu click on "Quarterly Earnings." This supplemental information provides additional detail on items that include store occupancy and financial performance by portfolio and market, debt maturity schedules and performance of lease-up assets.
Conference Call:
The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, to discuss its financial results. Telephone participants may avoid any delays in joining the conference call by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN: https://emportal.ink/3PKtvFm
A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 26, 2025.
Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain information set forth in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the benefits of store acquisitions, developments, market conditions, our outlook and estimates for the year and other statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, the competitive landscape, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions and developments, estimated hurricane-related insurance claims and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. We may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by us or on our behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in or contemplated by this release. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the risks referenced in the "Risk Factors" section included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such factors include, but are not limited to:
- adverse changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which we operate;
- potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination;
- our ability to recover losses under our insurance policies;
- the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state and local laws and regulations, including, without limitation, those governing real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tenant reinsurance and other aspects of our business, which could adversely affect our results;
- the effect of competition from new and existing stores or other storage alternatives, including increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, which could cause rents and occupancy rates to decline;
- failure to close pending acquisitions and developments on expected terms, or at all;
- risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, including increased development costs due to additional regulatory requirements related to climate change and other factors;
- reductions in asset valuations and related impairment charges;
- our reliance on information technologies, which are vulnerable to, among other things, attack from computer viruses and malware, hacking, cyberattacks and other unauthorized access or misuse, any of which could adversely affect our business and results;
- impacts from any outbreak of highly infectious or contagious diseases, including reduced demand for self-storage space and ancillary products and services such as tenant reinsurance, and potential decreases in occupancy and rental rates and staffing levels, which could adversely affect our results;
- economic uncertainty due to the impact of natural disasters, war or terrorism, which could adversely affect our business plan;
- our lack of sole decision-making authority with respect to our joint venture investments;
- disruptions in credit and financial markets and resulting difficulties in raising capital or obtaining credit at reasonable rates or at all, which could impede our ability to grow;
- availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings;
- changes in global financial markets and increases in interest rates;
- the effect of recent or future changes to U.S. tax laws; and
- the failure to maintain our REIT status for U.S. federal income tax purposes.
All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Definition of FFO:
FFO provides relevant and meaningful information about the Company's operating performance that is necessary, along with net income and cash flows, for an understanding of the Company's operating results. The Company believes FFO is a meaningful disclosure as a supplement to net income. Net income assumes that the values of real estate assets diminish predictably over time as reflected through depreciation and amortization expenses. The values of real estate assets fluctuate due to market conditions and the Company believes FFO more accurately reflects the value of the Company's real estate assets. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") as net income computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains or losses on sales of operating stores and impairment write downs of depreciable real estate assets, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate and after adjustments to record unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures on the same basis. The Company believes that to further understand the Company's performance, FFO should be considered along with the reported net income and cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements. FFO should not be considered a replacement of net income computed in accordance with GAAP.
For informational purposes, the Company also presents Core FFO. Core FFO excludes revenues and expenses not core to our operations and transaction costs. It also includes certain costs associated with the Life Storage Merger including transition costs, non-cash interest related to the amortization of discount on unsecured senior notes, amortization of other intangibles, net of tax benefit, and impairment of Life Storage trade name. Although the Company's calculation of Core FFO differs from NAREIT's definition of FFO and may not be comparable to that of other REITs and real estate companies, the Company believes it provides a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance. The Company believes that by excluding revenues and expenses not core to our operations and non-cash interest charges, stockholders and potential investors are presented with an indicator of our operating performance that more closely achieves the objectives of the real estate industry in presenting FFO. Core FFO by the Company should not be considered a replacement of the NAREIT definition of FFO. The computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of the Company's performance, as an alternative to net cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an indicator of the Company's ability to make cash distributions.
Definition of Same-Store:
The Company's same-store pool for the periods presented consists of 1,071 stores that are wholly-owned and operated and that were stabilized by the first day of the earliest calendar year presented. The Company considers a store to be stabilized once it has been open for three years or has sustained average square foot occupancy of 80.0% or more for one calendar year. The Company believes that by providing same-store results from a stabilized pool of stores, with accompanying operating metrics including, but not limited to occupancy, rental revenue (growth), operating expenses (growth), net operating income (growth), etc., stockholders and potential investors are able to evaluate operating performance without the effects of non-stabilized occupancy levels, rent levels, expense levels, acquisitions or completed developments. Same-store results should not be used as a basis for future same-store performance or for the performance of the Company's stores as a whole. No modification has been made to the same-store pool to include any assets acquired from Life Storage.
About Extra Space Storage Inc.:
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2024, the Company owned and/or operated 4,011 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.8 million units and approximately 308.4 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space brand. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.
Extra Space Storage Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share data)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
Assets:
Real estate assets, net
$ 24,587,627
$ 24,555,873
Real estate assets - operating lease right-of-use assets
689,803
227,241
Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities
1,332,338
1,071,617
Investments in debt securities and notes receivable
1,550,950
904,769
Cash and cash equivalents
138,222
99,062
Other assets, net
548,986
597,700
Total assets
$ 28,847,926
$ 27,456,262
Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:
Secured notes payable, net
$ 1,010,541
$ 1,273,549
Unsecured term loans, net
2,192,507
2,650,581
Unsecured senior notes, net
7,756,968
6,410,618
Revolving lines of credit and commercial paper
1,362,000
682,000
Operating lease liabilities
705,845
236,515
Cash distributions in unconsolidated real estate ventures
75,319
71,069
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
346,519
334,518
Other liabilities
538,865
383,463
Total liabilities
13,988,564
12,042,313
Commitments and contingencies
Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:
Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 211,995,510
2,120
2,113
Additional paid-in capital
14,831,946
14,750,388
Accumulated other comprehensive income
12,806
17,435
Accumulated deficit
(899,337)
(379,015)
Total Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity
13,947,535
14,390,921
Noncontrolling interest represented by Preferred Operating Partnership units, net
76,092
222,360
Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, net and other noncontrolling interests
835,735
800,668
Total noncontrolling interests and equity
14,859,362
15,413,949
Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and equity
$ 28,847,926
$ 27,456,262
Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands, except share and per share data) - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Property rental
$ 707,234
$ 696,982
$ 2,803,252
$ 2,222,578
Tenant reinsurance
83,695
70,415
332,795
235,680
Management fees and other income
30,967
30,377
120,855
101,986
Total revenues
821,896
797,774
3,256,902
2,560,244
Expenses:
Property operations
221,111
195,039
831,566
612,036
Tenant reinsurance
18,240
21,173
73,886
58,874
Life Storage Merger transition costs
-
12,558
-
66,732
General and administrative
44,025
39,397
167,398
146,408
Depreciation and amortization
196,202
196,139
783,023
506,053
Total expenses
479,578
464,306
1,855,873
1,390,103
Gain (loss) on real estate assets held for sale and sold, net
37,714
-
(25,906)
-
Impairment of Life Storage trade name
-
-
(51,763)
-
Income from operations
380,032
333,468
1,323,360
1,170,141
Interest expense
(138,479)
(129,665)
(551,354)
(419,035)
Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life Storage
(11,157)
(10,558)
(43,720)
(18,786)
Interest income
34,676
22,250
124,422
84,857
Income before equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real
265,072
215,495
852,708
817,177
Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate entities
18,764
16,233
67,272
54,835
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate ventures - gain on sale of real estate
-
-
13,730
-
Income tax expense
(6,035)
(4,321)
(33,478)
(21,559)
Net income
277,801
227,407
900,232
850,453
Net income allocated to Preferred Operating Partnership noncontrolling interests
(1,189)
(2,250)
(7,262)
(9,011)
Net income allocated to Operating Partnership and other noncontrolling interests
(14,125)
(9,023)
(38,289)
(38,244)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 262,487
$ 216,134
$ 854,681
$ 803,198
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 1.24
$ 1.02
$ 4.03
$ 4.74
Diluted
$ 1.24
$ 1.02
$ 4.03
$ 4.74
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
211,737,843
211,071,794
211,575,240
169,216,989
Diluted
211,737,843
219,961,282
211,577,680
169,220,882
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income - for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (In thousands) - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Income
$ 277,801
$ 227,407
$ 900,232
$ 850,453
Adjusted to exclude:
Gain (loss) on real estate assets held for sale and sold, net
(37,714)
-
25,906
-
Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real
(18,764)
(16,233)
(67,272)
(54,835)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate ventures - gain on sale
-
-
(13,730)
-
Interest expense
138,479
129,665
551,354
419,035
Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life
11,157
10,558
43,720
18,786
Depreciation and amortization
196,202
196,139
783,023
506,053
Impairment of Life Storage trade name
-
-
51,763
-
Income tax expense
6,035
4,321
33,478
21,559
Life Storage Merger transition costs
-
12,558
-
66,732
General and administrative
44,025
39,397
167,398
146,408
Management fees, other income and interest income
(65,643)
(52,627)
(245,277)
(186,843)
Net tenant insurance
(65,455)
(49,242)
(258,909)
(176,806)
Non same-store rental revenue
(291,349)
(279,520)
(1,137,497)
(560,874)
Non same-store operating expense
110,594
94,085
399,517
203,109
Total same-store net operating income
$ 305,368
$ 316,508
$ 1,233,706
$ 1,252,777
Same-store rental revenues
415,885
417,462
1,665,755
1,661,704
Same-store operating expenses
110,517
100,954
432,049
408,927
Same-store net operating income
$ 305,368
$ 316,508
$ 1,233,706
$ 1,252,777
Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per Share - for the Year Ending December 31, 2025 - Unaudited
For the Year Ending December 31, 2025
Low End
High End
Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share
$ 4.38
$ 4.68
Income allocated to noncontrolling interest - Preferred Operating
0.27
0.27
Net income attributable to common stockholders for diluted computations
4.65
4.95
Adjustments:
Real estate depreciation
2.61
2.61
Amortization of intangibles
0.28
0.28
Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization
0.16
0.16
Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders
7.70
8.00
Adjustments:
Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life
0.21
0.21
Amortization of other intangibles related to the Life Storage Merger, net of
0.09
0.09
Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders
$ 8.00
$ 8.30
Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income - for the Year Ending December 31, 2025 (In thousands) - Unaudited
For the Year Ending December 31, 2025
Low
High
Net Income
$ 1,039,500
$ 1,120,250
Adjusted to exclude:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures
(89,000)
(90,000)
Interest expense
575,000
570,000
Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life
47,000
46,000
Depreciation and amortization
682,750
682,750
Income tax expense
39,000
38,000
General and administrative
186,000
184,000
Management fees and other income
(125,000)
(126,500)
Interest income
(150,500)
(152,000)
Net tenant reinsurance income
(268,000)
(271,000)
Non same-store rental revenues
(179,000)
(179,000)
Non same-store operating expenses
114,000
114,000
Total same-store net operating income 1
$ 1,871,750
$ 1,936,500
Same-store rental revenues1
2,645,000
2,698,500
Same-store operating expenses1
773,250
762,000
Total same-store net operating income 1
$ 1,871,750
$ 1,936,500
(1) Estimated same-store rental revenues, operating expenses and net operating income are for the Company's 2025 same-store pool of 1,829 stores.
