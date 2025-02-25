Extra Space Storage Inc. Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and a constituent of the S&P 500, announced operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024.

Highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2024:

Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.24 per diluted share, representing a 21.6% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.

Achieved funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("FFO") of $1.96 per diluted share. FFO, excluding adjustments ("Core FFO"), was $2.03 per diluted share, representing a 0.5% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.

Same-store revenue decreased by (0.4)% and same-store net operating income ("NOI") decreased by (3.5)% compared to the same period in the prior year.

Reported ending same-store occupancy of 93.7% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 92.5% as of December 31, 2023.

Acquired 38 operating stores for a total cost of approximately $359.7 million.

Increased ownership interest in two existing joint venture partnerships to 49.0% for $251.2 million.

Originated $224.4 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold $9.2 million mortgage bridge loans.

Added 130 stores (114 stores net) to the Company's third-party management platform. As of December 31, 2024, the Company managed 1,575 stores for third parties and 460 stores in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 2,035 managed stores.

Initiated an unsecured commercial paper program. As of December 31, 2024, the commercial paper program had total capacity of $1.0 billion, with $500.0 million in outstanding issuances.

Paid a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share.

Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2024:

Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $4.03 per diluted share, representing a (15.0)% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year.

Achieved FFO of $7.57 per diluted share, and Core FFO of $8.12 per diluted share, representing a 0.2% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.

Increased same-store revenue by 0.2% and same-store NOI decreased by (1.5)% compared to the same period in the prior year.

Acquired 55 operating stores and three stores at completion of construction ("Certificate of Occupancy stores" or "C of O stores") for a total cost of approximately $581.0 million.

In conjunction with joint venture partners, acquired five operating stores, one C of O store, completed seven developments and increased ownership interest in two existing joint ventures to 49.0% for a total net investment of approximately $360.3 million.

Originated $980.2 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold $199.3 million in mortgage bridge loans.

Added 367 stores (238 stores net) to the Company's third-party management platform.

Joe Margolis, CEO of Extra Space Storage Inc., commented: "The team continues to optimize performance in a challenging macro environment. This is evidenced by our ability to maintain strong occupancy during a time of year which is typically marked by occupancy declines. Our people, systems and high occupancy position the portfolio for future revenue growth as conditions improve. The outsized growth in our third-party management, bridge loan and insurance businesses, as well as our ability to find creative and off-market investment opportunities, continue to provide an avenue of growth in an otherwise tough operating environment, and contribute to Core FFO per share growth modestly ahead of our projections."

"We expect much of the same in 2025 - a challenging but slowly improving operating environment, augmented by contributions to FFO from our ancillary businesses and structured investments."

FFO Per Share:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's FFO and Core FFO for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. The table also provides a reconciliation to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per diluted share for each period presented (amounts shown in thousands, except share and per share data):



For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023





(per share)1





(per share)1





(per share)1





(per share)1 Net income attributable to

common stockholders $ 262,487

$ 1.24

$ 216,134

$ 1.02

$ 854,681

$ 4.03

$ 803,198

$ 4.74 Impact of the difference in

weighted average number of

shares - diluted2



(0.05)





(0.05)





(0.17)





(0.25) Adjustments:





























Real estate depreciation 156,027

0.70

152,881

0.69

618,189

2.78

418,149

2.34 Amortization of intangibles 28,305

0.13

30,246

0.14

113,886

0.51

59,295

0.33 (Gain) loss on real estate

assets held for sale and sold,

net (37,714)

(0.17)

-

-

25,906

0.12

-

- Unconsolidated joint venture

real estate depreciation and

amortization 8,907

0.04

8,041

0.04

32,678

0.15

24,400

0.14 Unconsolidated joint venture

gain on sale of real estate

assets and sale of a joint

venture interest -

-

-

-

(13,730)

(0.06)

-

- Distributions paid on Series A

Preferred Operating

Partnership units -

-

-

-

-

-

(159)

- Income allocated to Operating

Partnership and other

noncontrolling interests 15,314

0.07

11,273

0.05

45,551

0.21

47,255

0.26 FFO $ 433,326

$ 1.96

$ 418,575

$ 1.89

$ 1,677,161

$ 7.57

$ 1,352,138

$ 7.56































Adjustments:





























Life Storage Merger transition

costs -

-

12,558

0.05

-

-

66,732

0.37 Non-cash interest expense

related to amortization of

discount on Life Storage

unsecured senior notes 11,157

0.05

10,558

0.05

43,720

0.20

18,786

0.10 Amortization of other

intangibles related to the Life

Storage Merger, net of tax

benefit 5,761

0.02

7,440

0.03

26,959

0.12

12,400

0.07 Impairment of Life Storage

trade name -

-

-

-

51,763

0.23

-

- CORE FFO $ 450,244

$ 2.03

$ 449,131

$ 2.02

$ 1,799,603

$ 8.12

$ 1,450,056

$ 8.10































Weighted average number of

shares - diluted3 221,329,035





221,916,681





221,623,954





178,969,993









(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. (2) The adjustment to account for the difference between the number of shares used to calculate earnings per share and the number of shares used to calculate FFO per share. Earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method, which uses a lower number of shares than the calculation for FFO per share and Core FFO per share, which are calculated assuming full redemption of all OP units as described in note (3). (3) Extra Space Storage LP (the "Operating Partnership") has outstanding preferred and common Operating Partnership units ("OP units"). These OP units can be redeemed for cash or, at the Company's election, shares of the Company's common stock. Redemption of all OP units for common stock has been assumed for purposes of calculating the weighted average number of shares - diluted, as presented above. The computation of weighted average number of shares - diluted, for FFO per share and Core FFO per share also includes the effect of share-based compensation plans.

Operating Results and Same-Store Performance:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's same-store performance for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, and 2023 (amounts shown in thousands, except store count data)1:



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

Percent

For the Year Ended

December 31,

Percent

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Same-store property revenues2





















Net rental income $ 400,263

$ 400,954

(0.2) %

$ 1,601,455

$ 1,596,015

0.3 % Other income 15,622

16,508

(5.4) %

64,300

65,689

(2.1) % Total same-store revenues $ 415,885

$ 417,462

(0.4) %

$ 1,665,755

$ 1,661,704

0.2 %























Same-store operating expenses2





















Payroll and benefits $ 24,247

$ 23,466

3.3 %

$ 95,696

$ 91,329

4.8 % Marketing 8,250

7,740

6.6 %

34,038

30,327

12.2 % Office expense3 12,635

12,816

(1.4) %

51,606

51,655

(0.1) % Property operating expense4 9,408

8,821

6.7 %

37,646

38,491

(2.2) % Repairs and maintenance 6,739

6,682

0.9 %

27,934

26,469

5.5 % Property taxes 44,593

36,219

23.1 %

165,617

152,028

8.9 % Insurance 4,645

5,210

(10.8) %

19,512

18,718

4.2 % Total same-store operating expenses $ 110,517

$ 100,954

9.5 %

$ 432,049

$ 408,927

5.7 %























Same-store net operating income2 $ 305,368

$ 316,508

(3.5) %

$ 1,233,706

$ 1,252,777

(1.5) %























Same-store square foot occupancy as of quarter end 93.7 %

92.5 %





93.7 %

92.5 %



























Average same-store square foot occupancy 94.1 %

92.9 %





93.9 %

93.3 %



























Properties included in same-store5 1,071

1,071





1,071

1,071









(1) A reconciliation of net income to same-store net operating income is provided later in this release, entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income." (2) Same-store revenues, operating expenses and net operating income do not include tenant reinsurance revenue or expense. (3) Includes general office expenses, computer, bank fees, and credit card merchant fees. (4) Includes utilities and miscellaneous other store expenses. (5) On January 1, 2024, the Company updated the property count of the same-store pool from 913 to 1,078 stores. In the year ended December 31, 2024, six properties were removed from the pool due to structural damage and redevelopment and one property was sold, reducing the same-store pool to 1,071 stores.

Details related to the same-store performance of stores by metropolitan statistical area ("MSA") for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, and 2023 are provided in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Investment and Property Management Activity:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's acquisitions and developments that are closed, completed or under agreement (dollars in thousands).





Closed/Completed

through

December 31, 2024

Closed/Completed

Subsequent to

December 31, 2024

Scheduled to Still

Close/Complete

in 2025

Total 2025 Wholly-Owned Investment 1

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price Operating Stores2

55

$ 546,672

8

$ 97,883

2

$ 20,250

10

$ 118,133 C of O and Development Stores1

3

34,337

-

-

-

-

-

- EXR Investment in Wholly-Owned Stores

58

581,009

8

97,883

2

20,250

10

118,133

































Joint Venture Investment 1































EXR Investment in JV Acquisition of Operating Stores

5

9,200

1

11,025

1

12,240

2

23,265 EXR Increased Investment in Existing JVs

-

251,200

-

-

-

-

-

- EXR Investment in JV Development and C of O

8

99,917

1

12,138

6

73,641

7

85,779 EXR Investment in Joint Ventures

13

360,317

2

23,163

7

85,881

9

109,044 Total EXR Investment

71

$ 941,326

10

$ 121,046

9

$ 106,131

19

$ 227,177





(1) The locations of C of O and development stores and joint venture ownership interest details are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/. (2) Includes the buyout of partner's interest in one property in the quarter.

The projected developments and acquisitions under agreement described above are subject to customary closing conditions and no assurance can be provided that these developments and acquisitions will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

Other Investment Activity:

On February 4, 2025, the Company invested $100.0 million in shares of convertible preferred stock of Strategic Storage Growth Trust III, Inc. ("SSGT"). The dividend rate for the convertible preferred stock is 8.85% per annum, and is subject to increase beginning in 2030. The preferred shares are generally not redeemable for five years, except in the case of a change of control or initial listing of SSGT.

Property Sales:

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company sold five properties, four of which were previously held for sale, resulting in a net gain of $37.7 million. Subsequent to quarter end the Company sold 11 properties held for sale at year end.

Bridge Loans:

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company originated $224.4 million in bridge loans and sold bridge loans totaling $9.2 million. Outstanding balances of the Company's bridge loans were approximately $1.2 billion at year end. The Company has an additional $203.7 million in bridge loans that have closed subsequent to quarter end or are under agreement to close in 2025. Additional details related to the Company's loan activity and balances held are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Property Management:

As of December 31, 2024, the Company managed 1,575 stores for third-party owners and 460 stores owned in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 2,035 stores under management. The Company is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Balance Sheet:

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company did not issue any shares on its ATM program, and as of December 31, 2024, the Company had $800.0 million available for issuance. Likewise, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock using its stock repurchase program during the quarter, and as of December 31, 2024, the Company had authorization to purchase up to $500.0 million under the program.

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company re-opened an existing issuance of 5.70% senior unsecured notes due 2028 and issued an additional $300.0 million at a premium of 102.86% with an effective offer rate of 4.74%.

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company initiated an unsecured commercial paper program which received initial short-term ratings of A-2 from S&P Global Ratings and P-2 from Moody's. As of December 31, 2024, the commercial paper program had total capacity of $1.0 billion, with $500.0 million in outstanding issuances.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company's percentage of fixed-rate debt to total debt was 75.8%. Net of the impact of variable rate receivables, the effective fixed-rate debt to total debt was 85.7%. The weighted average interest rates of the Company's fixed and variable-rate debt were 4.1% and 5.4%, respectively. The combined weighted average interest rate was 4.4% with a weighted average maturity of approximately 4.4 years.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company re-opened an existing issuance of 5.50% senior unsecured notes due 2030 and issued an additional $350.0 million at a premium of 101.51% with an effective offer rate of 5.17%.

Subsequent to quarter end the Company paid off a $245.0 million unsecured note maturing January 2025.

Dividends:

On December 31, 2024, the Company paid a fourth quarter common stock dividend of $1.62 per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2024.

Outlook:

The following table outlines the Company's current and prior quarter Core FFO estimates and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2025 1.



Ranges for 2025 Annual Assumptions Notes

(February 25, 2025)



Low

High

Core FFO $8.00

$8.30

Dilution per share from C of O and value

add acquisitions $0.22

$0.22

Same-store revenue growth (0.75) %

1.25 % Same-store pool of 1,829 stores Same-store expense growth 3.75 %

5.25 % Same-store pool of 1,829 stores Same-store NOI growth (3.00) %

0.25 % Same-store pool of 1,829 stores









Weighted average one-month SOFR 4.15 %

4.15 %











Net tenant reinsurance income $268,000,000

$271,000,000

Management fees and other income $125,000,000

$126,500,000

Interest income $150,500,000

$152,000,000 Includes interest from bridge loans and dividends from

NexPoint preferred investment General and administrative expenses $184,000,000

$186,000,000 Includes non-cash compensation Average monthly cash balance $45,000,000

$45,000,000

Equity in earnings of real estate ventures $89,000,000

$90,000,000 Includes dividends from SmartStop preferred investments Interest expense $570,000,000

$575,000,000 Excludes non-cash interest expense shown below. Non-cash interest expense related to

amortization of discount on Life Storage

unsecured senior notes $46,000,000

$47,000,000 Amortization of LSI debt mark-to-market; excluded

from Core FFO Income Tax Expense $38,000,000

$39,000,000 Taxes associated with the Company's taxable REIT subsidiary Acquisitions $325,000,000

$325,000,000 Includes wholly-owned acquisitions and the Company's

investment in joint ventures Bridge loans outstanding $1,450,000,000

$1,450,000,000 Represents the Company's average retained loan

balances for 2025 Weighted average share count 222,200,000

222,200,000 Assumes redemption of all OP units for common stock



(1) A reconciliation of net income outlook to same-store net operating income outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income." The reconciliation includes details related to same-store revenue and same-store expense outlooks. A reconciliation of net income per share outlook to funds from operations per share outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per Share."

FFO estimates for the year are fully diluted for an estimated average number of shares and OP units outstanding during the year. The Company's estimates are forward-looking and based on management's view of current and future market conditions. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Supplemental Financial Information:

Supplemental unaudited financial information regarding the Company's performance can be found on the Company's website at www.extraspace.com. Under the "Company Info" navigation menu on the home page, click on "Investor Relations," then under the "Financials & Stock Information" navigation menu click on "Quarterly Earnings." This supplemental information provides additional detail on items that include store occupancy and financial performance by portfolio and market, debt maturity schedules and performance of lease-up assets.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, to discuss its financial results. Telephone participants may avoid any delays in joining the conference call by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN: https://emportal.ink/3PKtvFm

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 26, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information set forth in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the benefits of store acquisitions, developments, market conditions, our outlook and estimates for the year and other statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, the competitive landscape, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions and developments, estimated hurricane-related insurance claims and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. We may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by us or on our behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in or contemplated by this release. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the risks referenced in the "Risk Factors" section included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such factors include, but are not limited to:

adverse changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which we operate;

potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination;

our ability to recover losses under our insurance policies;

the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state and local laws and regulations, including, without limitation, those governing real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tenant reinsurance and other aspects of our business, which could adversely affect our results;

the effect of competition from new and existing stores or other storage alternatives, including increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, which could cause rents and occupancy rates to decline;

failure to close pending acquisitions and developments on expected terms, or at all;

risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, including increased development costs due to additional regulatory requirements related to climate change and other factors;

reductions in asset valuations and related impairment charges;

our reliance on information technologies, which are vulnerable to, among other things, attack from computer viruses and malware, hacking, cyberattacks and other unauthorized access or misuse, any of which could adversely affect our business and results;

impacts from any outbreak of highly infectious or contagious diseases, including reduced demand for self-storage space and ancillary products and services such as tenant reinsurance, and potential decreases in occupancy and rental rates and staffing levels, which could adversely affect our results;

economic uncertainty due to the impact of natural disasters, war or terrorism, which could adversely affect our business plan;

our lack of sole decision-making authority with respect to our joint venture investments;

disruptions in credit and financial markets and resulting difficulties in raising capital or obtaining credit at reasonable rates or at all, which could impede our ability to grow;

availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings;

changes in global financial markets and increases in interest rates;

the effect of recent or future changes to U.S. tax laws; and

the failure to maintain our REIT status for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Definition of FFO:

FFO provides relevant and meaningful information about the Company's operating performance that is necessary, along with net income and cash flows, for an understanding of the Company's operating results. The Company believes FFO is a meaningful disclosure as a supplement to net income. Net income assumes that the values of real estate assets diminish predictably over time as reflected through depreciation and amortization expenses. The values of real estate assets fluctuate due to market conditions and the Company believes FFO more accurately reflects the value of the Company's real estate assets. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") as net income computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains or losses on sales of operating stores and impairment write downs of depreciable real estate assets, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate and after adjustments to record unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures on the same basis. The Company believes that to further understand the Company's performance, FFO should be considered along with the reported net income and cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements. FFO should not be considered a replacement of net income computed in accordance with GAAP.

For informational purposes, the Company also presents Core FFO. Core FFO excludes revenues and expenses not core to our operations and transaction costs. It also includes certain costs associated with the Life Storage Merger including transition costs, non-cash interest related to the amortization of discount on unsecured senior notes, amortization of other intangibles, net of tax benefit, and impairment of Life Storage trade name. Although the Company's calculation of Core FFO differs from NAREIT's definition of FFO and may not be comparable to that of other REITs and real estate companies, the Company believes it provides a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance. The Company believes that by excluding revenues and expenses not core to our operations and non-cash interest charges, stockholders and potential investors are presented with an indicator of our operating performance that more closely achieves the objectives of the real estate industry in presenting FFO. Core FFO by the Company should not be considered a replacement of the NAREIT definition of FFO. The computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of the Company's performance, as an alternative to net cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an indicator of the Company's ability to make cash distributions.

Definition of Same-Store:

The Company's same-store pool for the periods presented consists of 1,071 stores that are wholly-owned and operated and that were stabilized by the first day of the earliest calendar year presented. The Company considers a store to be stabilized once it has been open for three years or has sustained average square foot occupancy of 80.0% or more for one calendar year. The Company believes that by providing same-store results from a stabilized pool of stores, with accompanying operating metrics including, but not limited to occupancy, rental revenue (growth), operating expenses (growth), net operating income (growth), etc., stockholders and potential investors are able to evaluate operating performance without the effects of non-stabilized occupancy levels, rent levels, expense levels, acquisitions or completed developments. Same-store results should not be used as a basis for future same-store performance or for the performance of the Company's stores as a whole. No modification has been made to the same-store pool to include any assets acquired from Life Storage.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.:

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2024, the Company owned and/or operated 4,011 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.8 million units and approximately 308.4 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space brand. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

Extra Space Storage Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)



Assets:





Real estate assets, net $ 24,587,627

$ 24,555,873 Real estate assets - operating lease right-of-use assets 689,803

227,241 Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities 1,332,338

1,071,617 Investments in debt securities and notes receivable 1,550,950

904,769 Cash and cash equivalents 138,222

99,062 Other assets, net 548,986

597,700 Total assets $ 28,847,926

$ 27,456,262 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:





Secured notes payable, net $ 1,010,541

$ 1,273,549 Unsecured term loans, net 2,192,507

2,650,581 Unsecured senior notes, net 7,756,968

6,410,618 Revolving lines of credit and commercial paper 1,362,000

682,000 Operating lease liabilities 705,845

236,515 Cash distributions in unconsolidated real estate ventures 75,319

71,069 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 346,519

334,518 Other liabilities 538,865

383,463 Total liabilities 13,988,564

12,042,313 Commitments and contingencies





Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:





Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

or outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 211,995,510

and 211,278,803 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively 2,120

2,113 Additional paid-in capital 14,831,946

14,750,388 Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,806

17,435 Accumulated deficit (899,337)

(379,015) Total Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity 13,947,535

14,390,921 Noncontrolling interest represented by Preferred Operating Partnership units, net 76,092

222,360 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, net and other noncontrolling interests 835,735

800,668 Total noncontrolling interests and equity 14,859,362

15,413,949 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and equity $ 28,847,926

$ 27,456,262

Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (In thousands, except share and per share data) - Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Property rental $ 707,234

$ 696,982

$ 2,803,252

$ 2,222,578 Tenant reinsurance 83,695

70,415

332,795

235,680 Management fees and other income 30,967

30,377

120,855

101,986 Total revenues 821,896

797,774

3,256,902

2,560,244 Expenses:













Property operations 221,111

195,039

831,566

612,036 Tenant reinsurance 18,240

21,173

73,886

58,874 Life Storage Merger transition costs -

12,558

-

66,732 General and administrative 44,025

39,397

167,398

146,408 Depreciation and amortization 196,202

196,139

783,023

506,053 Total expenses 479,578

464,306

1,855,873

1,390,103 Gain (loss) on real estate assets held for sale and sold, net 37,714

-

(25,906)

- Impairment of Life Storage trade name -

-

(51,763)

- Income from operations 380,032

333,468

1,323,360

1,170,141 Interest expense (138,479)

(129,665)

(551,354)

(419,035) Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life Storage

unsecured senior notes (11,157)

(10,558)

(43,720)

(18,786) Interest income 34,676

22,250

124,422

84,857 Income before equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real

estate entities and income tax expense 265,072

215,495

852,708

817,177 Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate entities 18,764

16,233

67,272

54,835 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate ventures - gain on sale of real estate

assets and sale of a joint venture interest -

-

13,730

- Income tax expense (6,035)

(4,321)

(33,478)

(21,559) Net income 277,801

227,407

900,232

850,453 Net income allocated to Preferred Operating Partnership noncontrolling interests (1,189)

(2,250)

(7,262)

(9,011) Net income allocated to Operating Partnership and other noncontrolling interests (14,125)

(9,023)

(38,289)

(38,244) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 262,487

$ 216,134

$ 854,681

$ 803,198 Earnings per common share













Basic $ 1.24

$ 1.02

$ 4.03

$ 4.74 Diluted $ 1.24

$ 1.02

$ 4.03

$ 4.74 Weighted average number of shares













Basic 211,737,843

211,071,794

211,575,240

169,216,989 Diluted 211,737,843

219,961,282

211,577,680

169,220,882

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income - for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (In thousands) - Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net Income $ 277,801

$ 227,407

$ 900,232

$ 850,453 Adjusted to exclude:













Gain (loss) on real estate assets held for sale and sold, net (37,714)

-

25,906

- Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real

estate entities (18,764)

(16,233)

(67,272)

(54,835) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate ventures - gain on sale

of real estate assets and sale of a joint venture interest -

-

(13,730)

- Interest expense 138,479

129,665

551,354

419,035 Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life

Storage unsecured senior notes 11,157

10,558

43,720

18,786 Depreciation and amortization 196,202

196,139

783,023

506,053 Impairment of Life Storage trade name -

-

51,763

- Income tax expense 6,035

4,321

33,478

21,559 Life Storage Merger transition costs -

12,558

-

66,732 General and administrative 44,025

39,397

167,398

146,408 Management fees, other income and interest income (65,643)

(52,627)

(245,277)

(186,843) Net tenant insurance (65,455)

(49,242)

(258,909)

(176,806) Non same-store rental revenue (291,349)

(279,520)

(1,137,497)

(560,874) Non same-store operating expense 110,594

94,085

399,517

203,109 Total same-store net operating income $ 305,368

$ 316,508

$ 1,233,706

$ 1,252,777















Same-store rental revenues 415,885

417,462

1,665,755

1,661,704 Same-store operating expenses 110,517

100,954

432,049

408,927 Same-store net operating income $ 305,368

$ 316,508

$ 1,233,706

$ 1,252,777

Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per Share - for the Year Ending December 31, 2025 - Unaudited



For the Year Ending December 31, 2025



Low End

High End Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share

$ 4.38

$ 4.68 Income allocated to noncontrolling interest - Preferred Operating

Partnership and Operating Partnership

0.27

0.27 Net income attributable to common stockholders for diluted computations

4.65

4.95









Adjustments:







Real estate depreciation

2.61

2.61 Amortization of intangibles

0.28

0.28 Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization

0.16

0.16 Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

7.70

8.00









Adjustments:







Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life

Storage unsecured senior notes

0.21

0.21 Amortization of other intangibles related to the Life Storage Merger, net of

tax benefit

0.09

0.09 Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

$ 8.00

$ 8.30

Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income - for the Year Ending December 31, 2025 (In thousands) - Unaudited

For the Year Ending December 31, 2025

Low

High







Net Income $ 1,039,500

$ 1,120,250 Adjusted to exclude:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (89,000)

(90,000) Interest expense 575,000

570,000 Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life

Storage unsecured senior notes 47,000

46,000 Depreciation and amortization 682,750

682,750 Income tax expense 39,000

38,000 General and administrative 186,000

184,000 Management fees and other income (125,000)

(126,500) Interest income (150,500)

(152,000) Net tenant reinsurance income (268,000)

(271,000) Non same-store rental revenues (179,000)

(179,000) Non same-store operating expenses 114,000

114,000 Total same-store net operating income 1 $ 1,871,750

$ 1,936,500







Same-store rental revenues1 2,645,000

2,698,500 Same-store operating expenses1 773,250

762,000 Total same-store net operating income 1 $ 1,871,750

$ 1,936,500



(1) Estimated same-store rental revenues, operating expenses and net operating income are for the Company's 2025 same-store pool of 1,829 stores.

