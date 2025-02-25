Gap Inc. Announces 10 Percent Increase to First Quarter Dividend

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP) today announced that its board of directors has authorized a first quarter fiscal year 2025 dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on or after April 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2025. The first quarter fiscal year 2025 dividend represents an increase of 10 percent compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a house of iconic brands, is the largest specialty apparel company in America. Its Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands offer clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products for men, women and children. Since 1969, Gap Inc. has created products and experiences that shape culture, while doing right by employees, communities and the planet. Gap Inc. products are available worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2023 net sales were $14.9 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Nina Bari

[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

Megan Foote

[email protected]

SOURCE Gap Inc.