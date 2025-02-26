Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2025 07:06 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DEME Group NV: Full year results: Outstanding 2024 - strong increases in turnover and profit, positive net cash, unmatched orderbook

Finanznachrichten News

Highlights financial year 2024

  • Orderbook stands at 8.2 billion euro at the end of the year, up from 7.6 billion euro a year ago
  • Group turnover grew 25% year-over-year to 4.1 billion euro, with solid growth in all contracting segments
  • EBITDA rose 28% reaching 764 million euro, or 18.6% of turnover, up from 596 million euro, or 18.2% of turnover for 2023
  • Net profit increased by 77%, reaching 288 million euro, compared to 163 million euro a year ago
  • Unprecedented free cash flow generation in 2024, amounting to 729 million euro; resulting in a net cash position of 91 million euro at year-end from a net financial debt of 512 million euro at the end of 2023
  • Proposal for a gross dividend of 3.8 euro per share, compared to 2.1 euro a year ago

