Danone: Strong FY 2024 results; Entering the next chapter of Renew with confidence

2024 Full-Year Results

Press release - Paris, February 26, 2025

Strong FY 2024 results

Entering the next chapter of Renew with confidence

FY 2024 sales of €27,376m up +4.3% on a like-for-like (LFL) basis , with volume/mix up +3.0%, and price up +1.3%

, with volume/mix up +3.0%, and price up +1.3% Q4 sales up +4.7% LFL , with strong volume/mix of +4.2%, and resilient price of +0.6% Continued strong momentum in North America, notably in High Protein, Coffee Creations and Waters 5 th consecutive quarter of positive volume/mix in Europe, demonstrating notably further progress in EDP competitiveness Sustained competitive growth in China, North Asia & Oceania in all categories

, with strong volume/mix of +4.2%, and resilient price of +0.6% Recurring operating margin up +39 bps at 13.0% driven by strong improvement in margin from operations, while consistently reinvesting into future growth

driven by strong improvement in margin from operations, while consistently reinvesting into future growth Recurring EPS up +2.5% to €3.63

Record level of Free cash flow at €3.0bn , up +14.0%

, up +14.0% Proposed dividend up +2.4% to €2.15

2025 guidance in line with mid-term ambition: like-for-like sales growth expected between +3% and +5%, with recurring operating income growing faster than sales

Full-Year 2024 Key Figures

in millions of euros unless stated otherwise FY 2023 FY 2024 Reported change Like-for-like

change (LFL) Sales 27,619 27,376 -0.9% +4.3% Recurring operating income 3,481 3,558 +2.2% Recurring operating margin 12.6% 13.0% +39 bps Non-recurring operating income and expenses (1,438) (179) +1,259 Operating income 2,042 3,379 +65.4% Operating margin 7.4% 12.3% +495 bps Recurring net income - Group share 2,283 2,345 +2.7% Non-recurring net income - Group share (1,402) (324) +1,078 Net income - Group share 881 2,021 +129.4% Recurring diluted EPS (€) 3.54 3.63 +2.5% EPS (€) 1.36 3.13 +130.2% Cash flow from operating activities 3,442 3,831 +11.3% Free cash flow 2,633 3,003 +14.0%

Antoine de Saint-Affrique: CEO statement

We close the first chapter of Renew Danone with a strong set of results, fully delivering on our 2022 mid-term guidance. In 2024, the quality of our growth has further improved, reaching +4.3% like-for-like sales growth driven by +3% volume/mix.

This allowed us to drive operating leverage, enabling us to further reinvest in our brands and capabilities, and support the growth of our categories while maintaining a strong financial discipline. Our focus on value creation and return-oriented capital allocation led to a significant improvement of our ROIC, now back into double-digit territory.

We believe that the food industry is at a tipping point. Our unique, health-driven portfolio, our renewed focus on science to the service of consumers and patients, our strong brand portfolio and a continuous improvement mindset give us the confidence that we can seize this long-term market opportunity. We enter the next chapter as a stronger company, ready for more.

I. FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

Fourth quarter and full-year sales

In Q4 2024, sales stood at €6,716m, up +4.7% on a like-for-like basis, led by an increase of +4.2% from volume/mix and +0.6% from price. On a reported basis, sales increased by +0.9%, notably due to the negative impact from scope (-3.8%), resulting predominantly from the sale of Horizon Organic and Wallaby. Reported sales were also negatively impacted by forex (-2.3%), reflecting the depreciation of several currencies against the euro, notably the Argentine Peso, the Mexican Peso, the Brazilian Real and the Turkish Lira. In addition, hyperinflation contributed positively to reported sales (+1.8%).

In 2024, sales stood at €27,376m, up +4.3% on a like-for-like basis, led by an increase of +3.0% from volume/mix and +1.3% from price. On a reported basis, sales decreased by -0.9%, notably due to the negative impact from scope (-4.8%), resulting predominantly from the exit of EDP Russia and Horizon Organic and Wallaby. Reported sales were also negatively impacted by forex (-2.8%), while hyperinflation contributed positively (+1.6%).

Sales by operating segment

€ million except % Q4

2023 Q4

2024 Reported change LFL sales

growth Volume/mix growth FY

2023 FY

2024 Reported change LFL sales

growth Volume/mix

growth BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE Europe 2,313 2,358 +2.0% +1.8% +3.0% 9,382 9,568 +2.0% +1.7% +1.4% North America 1,725 1,636 -5.2% +7.7% +5.9% 6,889 6,579 -4.5% +5.2% +4.1% China, North Asia & Oceania 822 886 +7.8% +6.8% +9.8% 3,496 3,694 +5.7% +8.0% +9.1% Latin America 704 724 +2.9% +4.7% +1.2% 2,794 3,029 +8.4% +4.2% +0.0% Rest of the World 1,092 1,112 +1.8% +5.4% +1.7% 5,058 4,506 -10.9% +5.7% +1.4% BY CATEGORY EDP 3,462 3,355 -3.1% +4.7% +3.8% 14,322 13,463 -6.0% +3.8% +2.7% Specialized Nutrition 2,174 2,308 +6.1% +4.6% +5.3% 8,504 8,936 +5.1% +4.6% +3.4% Waters 1,019 1,053 +3.3% +5.3% +3.0% 4,793 4,977 +3.8% +5.1% +2.9% TOTAL 6,655 6,716 +0.9% +4.7% +4.2% 27,619 27,376 -0.9% +4.3% +3.0%

In Q4 2024, Europe sales were up +1.8% on a like-for-like basis, with volume/mix at +3.0% and price at -1.2%. The zone registered its fifth consecutive quarter of positive volume/mix, making step-by-step progress in EDP competitiveness. Specialized Nutrition posted solid performance, while Waters delivered strong growth, driven by evian, Volvic and Zywiec Zdroj brands.

In North America, sales were up +7.7% on a like-for-like basis, led by strong volume/mix, up +5.9%, and resilient price, up +1.9%. This performance was driven by the continued strong momentum in High Protein, Coffee Creations and Waters, as well as solid growth in Specialized Nutrition, led by Medical.

In China, North Asia & Oceania sales were up +6.8% on a like-for-like basis, with strong volume/mix at +9.8% and price at -3.0%. In Specialized Nutrition, Infant Milk Formula continued to gain further market share, in an improving category, while Medical Nutrition maintained its strong momentum. In Waters, Mizone delivered another quarter of strong growth, while EDP sustained its strong performance in Japan.

In Latin America, sales were up +4.7% on a like-for-like basis, with volume/mix up +1.2% and price up +3.5%. In EDP, the growth was still impacted by the licensing out of milk business in Brazil, while Danone, Danette and YoPro brands delivered a robust performance. Specialized Nutrition delivered strong growth, led by Aptamil, while Waters benefited from normalized weather conditions.

In the Rest of the World, sales increased by +5.4% on a like-for-like basis, with volume/mix up +1.7% and price up +3.7%, notably led by the solid performance of Specialized Nutrition and Waters across the region. In EDP, Dairy Africa showed further progress, with another quarter of strong growth in Morocco.

Sales by geography by category

Q4 2024



Europe North America China, North Asia & Oceania AMEA, CIS &

Latin America Total Sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) EDP 1,075 +0.0% 1,474 +7.8% 95 +8.2% 712 +5.2% 3,355 +4.7% Specialized Nutrition 819 +2.0% 89 +3.2% 700 +6.6% 699 +6.1% 2,308 +4.6% Waters 464 +5.6% 73 +12.3% 91 +7.2% 424 +3.5% 1,053 +5.3% Total Company 2,358 +1.8% 1,636 +7.7% 886 +6.8% 1,836 +5.1% 6,716 +4.7%

FY 2024



Europe North America China, North Asia & Oceania AMEA, CIS &

Latin America Total Sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) EDP 4,318 +0.9% 5,922 +5.4% 372 +11.6% 2,850 +3.8% 13,463 +3.8% Specialized Nutrition 3,154 +1.4% 353 -3.0% 2,557 +6.3% 2,873 +7.9% 8,936 +4.6% Waters 2,096 +3.6% 304 +10.9% 764 +12.2% 1,813 +3.0% 4,977 +5.1% Total Company 9,568 +1.7% 6,579 +5.2% 3,694 +8.0% 7,536 +5.1% 27,376 +4.3%

Recurring Operating Margin

Recurring operating income (€m) and margin (%)



FY 2023 FY 2024 Reported

change €m Margin (%) €m Margin (%)



BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE Europe 1,076 11.5% 1,143 11.9% +48 bps North America 699 10.1% 749 11.4% +124 bps China, North Asia & Oceania 1,052 30.1% 1,086 29.4% -70 bps Latin America 123 4.4% 113 3.7% -68 bps Rest of the World 530 10.5% 468 10.4% -11 bps



BY CATEGORY EDP 1,224 8.5% 1,142 8.5% -6 bps Specialized Nutrition 1,772 20.8% 1,842 20.6% -22 bps Waters 485 10.1% 574 11.5% +142 bps Total 3,481 12.6% 3,558 13.0% +39 bps

Danone's recurring operating income reached €3,558m in 2024. Recurring operating margin stood at 13.0%, up +39 basis points (bps) compared to last year. This increase was mainly led by the strong improvement in margin from operations (+242 bps), notably driven by record productivity levels. Danone continued to step-up its reinvestments in A&P, product superiority and capabilities, which accounted for -173 bps. Finally, Overheads before reinvestments had a negative effect of -18 bps, while other effects had a combined impact of -12 bps, mainly due to a negative impact from Forex.

Net income and Earnings per share

FY 2023 FY 2024 in millions of euros unless stated otherwise Recurring Non-recurring Total Recurring Non-recurring Total Operating income 3,481 (1,438) 2,042 3,558 (179) 3,379 Cost of net financial debt (172) (172) (197) (197) Other financial income and expense (135) (49) (185) (108) (75) (183) Income before tax 3,173 (1,487) 1,686 3,253 (254) 2,999 Income tax (864) 95 (768) (888) (41) (929) Effective tax rate 27.2% 45.6% 27.3% 31.0% Net income from fully consolidated companies 2,309 (1,392) 917 2,365 (295) 2,070 Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted companies 55 (19) 36 76 (46) 30 Net income 2,364 (1,411) 953 2,441 (340) 2,100 • Group share 2,283 (1,402) 881 2,345 (324) 2,021 • Non-controlling interests 81 (9) 72 96 (17) 79 Diluted EPS (€) 3.54 1.36 3.63 3.13

Recurring EPS increased by +2.5% to €3.63, driven by higher recurring operating income and a good management of financial costs.

Non-recurring operating income and expense reached -€179 million in 2024, including one-off costs related to transformation projects, mainly in Europe and the United States. This compares to -€1,438 million in 2023, which reflected the deconsolidation of EDP Russia and the impairment resulting from the disposal of Horizon Organic and Wallaby in the US. As a result, Reported EPS stood at €3.13, up +130.2%.

Cash flow and Debt

Free cash flow reached €3,003 million in 2024, up from €2,633 million in 2023, reflecting the increase in recurring operating income, as well as a strong improvement in working capital, now reaching -8.5% of sales. Capex stood at -€923 million.

As of December 31, 2024, Danone's net debt stood at €8.6 billion, decreasing significantly from €10.2 billion last year, reflecting mainly the strong free cash flow generation.

Dividend

At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 24, 2025, Danone's Board of Directors will propose a dividend of €2.15 per share in respect of the 2024 fiscal year, up +2.4% compared to previous year. Assuming this proposal is approved, the ex-dividend date will be May 3, 2025, and the dividend will be payable on May 7, 2025.

II. 2025 GUIDANCE

2025 guidance in line with mid-term ambition: like-for-like sales growth expected between +3% and +5%, with recurring operating income growing faster than sales.

III. SHARE BUYBACK

Danone intends to buy back 2.7 million of shares, in one or more tranches in 2025, in order to offset the dilutive impacts resulting from the capital increases reserved to employees and the long-term incentive plans to be implemented in 2025. The repurchased shares will be allocated to employee shareholding plans. Details of the share buyback program are available in section 7.2 of Danone's 2023 Universal Registration Document, available on Danone's website.

IV. RECENT MAJOR DEVELOPMENTS

November 8, 2024: Danone has been awarded #1 position in the 2024 Global Access To Nutrition index (ATNi), which assesses the world's 30 largest food and beverage manufacturers. This award highlights Danone's dedication to promoting health and nutrition for consumers and patients.





Danone has been awarded #1 position in the 2024 Global Access To Nutrition index (ATNi), which assesses the world's 30 largest food and beverage manufacturers. This award highlights Danone's dedication to promoting health and nutrition for consumers and patients. February 21, 2025: Following the mediation process ordered by the Judicial Court of Paris before which three NGOs had brought legal proceedings against Danone on January 9, 2023, an agreement between the parties has been reached to end the proceedings concerning Danone's vigilance plan. This agreement involves reinforcing the vigilance plan, which now gives a more detailed description of the consequences of the use of plastic packaging and sets out in detail all the actions that Danone is implementing in this respect.





V. SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

At its meeting on February 25, 2025, the Board of Directors approved the draft resolutions that will be submitted to the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting on April 24, 2025. In particular, the Board proposes that shareholders renew the term of office of Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Patrice Louvet, Géraldine Picaud and Susan Roberts as Directors, whose current term of office will expire on the next Shareholders' Meeting. It will also submit to the Shareholder's Meeting resolutions notably on the compensation of corporate officers, and on the renewal of the existing financial authorizations.

At its meeting on February 25, 2025, the Board of Directors approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 fiscal year. Regarding the audit process, as of today, the statutory auditors have substantially completed their examination of financial statements and verification of the sustainability information.

VI. ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES NOT DEFINED BY IFRS

IAS 29: impact on reported data

Danone has applied IAS 29 in hyperinflationary countries, as defined in IFRS. Adoption of IAS 29 in hyperinflationary countries requires their non-monetary assets and liabilities and their income statement to be restated to reflect the changes in the general purchasing power of their functional currency, leading to a gain or loss on the net monetary position, included in the net income. Moreover, their financial statements are converted into euros using the closing exchange rate of the relevant period.

IAS 29: impact on reported data

€ million except % Q4 2024 FY 2024 Sales 3.8 126.1 Sales growth (%) 0.06% 0.46% Recurring Operating Income -68 Recurring Net Income - Group share -114

Breakdown by quarter of FY 2024 sales after application of IAS 29

FY 2024 sales correspond to the addition of:

Q4 2024 reported sales;

Q1, Q2 and Q3 2024 sales resulting from the application of IAS 29 until December 31, 2024, to sales of entities in hyperinflationary countries (application of the inflation rate until December 31, 2024, and translation into euros using the December 31, 2024, closing rate) and provided in the table below for information (unaudited data)

€ million Q1 20241 Q2 20242 Q3 20243 Q4 2024 FY 2024 Europe 2,336 2,447 2,427 2,358 9,568 North America 1,737 1,594 1,611 1,636 6,579 China, North Asia & Oceania 840 1,001 967 886 3,694 Latin America 761 825 720 724 3,029 Rest of the World 1,172 1,093 1,130 1,112 4,506 Total 6,846 6,960 6,855 6,716 27,376

1Results from the application of IAS 29 until December 31, 2024, to Q1 sales of entities of hyperinflationary countries.

2Results from the application of IAS 29 until December 31, 2024, to Q2 sales of entities of hyperinflationary countries.

3Results from the application of IAS 29 until December 31, 2024, to Q3 sales of entities of hyperinflationary countries.

Definitions of geographical zones

Europe refers to European countries.

North America refers to the United States and Canada.

China, North Asia & Oceania refers to China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Latin America refers to Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

Rest of the World refers to Asia, Middle East including Turkey, Africa and CIS.

Financial indicators not defined in IFRS

Due to rounding, the sum of values presented may differ from totals as reported. Such differences are not material.

Like-for-like changes in sales reflect Danone's organic performance and essentially exclude the impact of:

changes in consolidation scope, with indicators related to a given fiscal year calculated on the basis of the previous year's scope;

changes in applicable accounting principles;

changes in exchange rates, with both previous-year and current-year indicators calculated using the same exchange rate (the exchange rate used is a projected annual rate determined by Danone for the current year and applied to both previous and current years).





Since January 1, 2023, all countries with hyperinflationary economies are taken into account in like-for-like changes as follows: sales growth in excess of around 26% per year (a three-year average at 26% would generally trigger the application of hyperinflationary accounting as defined in IFRS) is now excluded from the like-for-like sales growth calculation.

Bridge from like-for-like data to reported data

(€ million except %) 2023 sales Like-for-like change Impact of changes

in scope of consolidation Impact of changes in exchange rates & others incl. IAS 29 Contribution of hyperinflation Reported change 2024 sales Q4 6,655 +4.7% -3.8% -1.8% +1.8% +0.9% 6,716 FY 27,619 +4.3% -4.8% -1.9% +1.6% -0.9% 27,376

Margin from operations is defined as the Gross margin over Sales ratio, where Gross margin corresponds to the difference between Sales and Industrial costs excluding reengineering initiatives and Logistics / Transportation costs.

Recurring operating income is defined as Danone's operating income excluding Other operating income and expenses. Other operating income and expenses comprise items that, because of their significant or unusual nature, cannot be viewed as inherent to Danone's recurring activity and have limited predictive value, thus distorting the assessment of its recurring operating performance and its evolution. These mainly include:

capital gains and losses on disposals of businesses and fully consolidated companies;

impairment charges on intangible assets with indefinite useful lives;

costs related to strategic restructuring operations or transformation plans;

costs related to major external growth transactions;

costs related to crises and major disputes;

in connection with IFRS 3 and IFRS 10, (i) acquisition costs related to acquisitions of companies resulting in control, (ii) revaluation gains or losses accounted for following a loss of control, and (iii) changes in earn-outs subsequent to acquisitions resulting in control.

Recurring operating margin is defined as the Recurring operating income over Sales ratio.

Other non-recurring financial income and expense corresponds to financial income and expense items that, in view of their significant or unusual nature, cannot be considered as inherent to Danone's recurring financial management. These notably include changes in the value of non-consolidated interests and profits or losses on the net monetary position.

Non-recurring income tax corresponds to income tax on non-recurring items as well as tax income and expense items that, in view of their significant or unusual nature, cannot be considered as inherent to Danone's recurring performance.

Recurring effective tax rate measures the effective tax rate of Danone's recurring performance and is computed as the ratio of income tax related to recurring items over recurring net income before tax.

Non-recurring share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted companies includes items that, because of their significant or unusual nature, cannot be viewed as inherent to the companies' recurring activity and thereby distort the assessment of their recurring performance and trends in that performance. These items mainly relate to:

capital gains and losses on disposals of Investments in equity-accounted companies;

impairment of investments in equity-accounted companies;

non-recurring items, as defined by Danone, included in the share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted companies.





Recurring net income (or Recurring net income - Group Share) corresponds to the Group share of the consolidated Recurring net income. The Recurring net income excludes items that, because of their significant or unusual nature, cannot be viewed as inherent to Danone's recurring activity and have limited predictive value, thus distorting the assessment of its recurring performance and its evolution. Such non-recurring income and expenses correspond to Other operating income and expenses, Other non-recurring financial income and expenses, Non-recurring income tax, and Non-recurring share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted companies. These items, excluded from Net income, represent Non-recurring net income.

Recurring EPS (or Recurring net income - Group Share, per share after dilution) is defined as the ratio of Recurring net income adjusted for hybrid financing over Diluted number of shares. In compliance with IFRS, income used to calculate EPS is adjusted for the coupon related to the hybrid financing accrued for the period and presented net of tax.

FY 2023 FY 2024 Recurring Total Recurring Total Net income-Group share (€ million) 2,283 881 2,345 2,021 Coupon related to hybrid financing net of tax (€ million) (8) (8) (4) (4) Number of shares • Before dilution 641,030,818 641,030,818 643,283,916 643,283,916 • After dilution 641,738,674 641,738,674 644,436,743 644,436,743 EPS (€) • Before dilution 3.55 1.36 3.64 3.14 • After dilution 3.54 1.36 3.63 3.13

Free cash flow represents cash flows provided or used by operating activities less capital expenditure net of disposals and, in connection with IFRS 3, excluding (i) acquisition costs related to acquisitions of companies resulting in control, and (ii) earn-outs related to acquisitions of companies resulting in control and paid subsequently to acquisition date.

(€ million) FY 2023 FY 2024 Cash flows provided by operating activities 3,442 3,831 Capital expenditure (847) (923) Disposal of property, plant and equipment and acquisition costs related to acquisitions of companies resulting in control1 38 95 Free cash flow 2,633 3,003

1 Represents acquisition costs related to acquisitions of companies resulting in control that were paid during the period

Net financial debt represents the net debt portion bearing interest. It corresponds to current and non-current financial debt (i) excluding Liabilities related to put options granted to non-controlling interests and earn-outs on acquisitions resulting in control and (ii) net of Cash and cash equivalents, Short term investments and Derivatives - assets managing net debt.

(€ million) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 Non-current financial debt 10,739 10,175 Current financial debt 4,270 3,799 Short-term investments (3,638) (4,685) Cash (2,363) (1,475) Bank Overdraft 1,264 828 Derivatives - non-current assets1 (34) (3) Derivatives - current-assets1 (16) (37) Net debt 10,221 8,601 Liabilities related to put options granted to non-controlling interests - non-current - - Liabilities related to put options granted to non-controlling interests and earn-outs on acquisitions resulting in control - current (356) (317) Net financial debt 9,865 8,285

1 Managing net debt only

ROIC is the ratio of net operating income in the current year to average capital invested in the current and prior years).

APPENDIX - Sales by geographical zone and by category (in € million)

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024



BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE Europe 2,248 2,336 2,429 2,447 2,392 2,427 2,313 2,358 9,382 9,568 North America 1,714 1,737 1,704 1,595 1,747 1,611 1,725 1,636 6,889 6,579 China, North Asia & Oceania 824 840 954 1,001 896 967 822 886 3,496 3,694 Latin America 689 727 779 810 771 706 704 724 2,794 3,029 Rest of the World 1,486 1,150 1,369 1,084 1,100 1,115 1,092 1,112 5,058 4,506



BY CATEGORY EDP 3,768 3,474 3,731 3,298 3,474 3,283 3,462 3,355 14,322 13,463 Specialized Nutrition 2,143 2,183 2,142 2,213 2,070 2,189 2,174 2,308 8,504 8,936 Waters 1,051 1,132 1,362 1,426 1,362 1,354 1,019 1,053 4,793 4,977 TOTAL 6,962 6,789 7,235 6,938 6,906 6,826 6,655 6,716 27,619 27,376

Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 FY 2024 Reported change LFL change Reported change LFL change Reported change LFL change Reported change LFL change Reported change LFL change



BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE Europe +3.9% +2.8% +0.7% +0.7% +1.5% +1.4% +2.0% +1.8% +2.0% +1.7% North America +1.3% +2.5% -6.4% +5.0% -7.7% +5.8% -5.2% +7.7% -4.5% +5.2% China, North Asia & Oceania +1.9% +8.9% +5.0% +8.4% +7.9% +8.0% +7.8% +6.8% +5.7% +8.0% Latin America +5.4% +4.1% +4.0% +5.0% -8.5% +2.7% +2.9% +4.7% +8.4% +4.2% Rest of the World -22.7% +6.0% -20.8% +5.3% +1.4% +6.0% +1.8% +5.4% -10.9% +5.7%



BY CATEGORY EDP -7.8% +3.0% -11.6% +3.3% -5.5% +4.1% -3.1% +4.7% -6.0% +3.8% Specialized Nutrition +1.9% +3.8% +3.3% +4.7% +5.7% +5.2% +6.1% +4.6% +5.1% +4.6% Waters +7.6% +8.1% +4.7% +4.4% -0.6% +3.2% +3.3% +5.3% +3.8% +5.1% TOTAL -2.5% +4.1% -4.1% +4.0% -1.2% +4.2% +0.9% +4.7% -0.9% +4.3%

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(UNAUDITED)

Consolidated income statement and earnings per share (unaudited)

Year ended December 31 (in € millions except earnings per share in €) 2023 2024 Sales 27,619 27,376 Cost of goods sold (14,535) (13,769) Selling expense (6,288) (6,572) General and administrative expense (2,748) (2,928) Research and Development expense (398) (447) Other income (expense) (170) (102) Recurring operating income 3,481 3,558 Other operating income (expense) (1,438) (179) Operating income 2,042 3,379 Interest income on cash equivalents and short-term investments 341 403 Financial interest on debt (513) (600) Cost of net financial debt (172) (197) Other financial income 60 41 Other financial expense (245) (224) Income before tax 1,686 2,999 Income tax (768) (929) Net income from fully consolidated companies 917 2,070 Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted companies 36 30 NET INCOME 953 2,100 Net income - Group share 881 2,021 Net income - Non-controlling interests 72 79 Earnings per share - Group share 1.36 3.14 Diluted earnings per share - Group share 1.36 3.13

Consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)

As of December 31 (in € millions) 2023 2024 ASSETS Goodwill 17,340 18,062 Brands 5,256 5,390 Other intangible assets 498 556 Intangible assets 23,093 24,009 Property, plant and equipment 6,441 6,519 Investments in equity-accounted companies 416 583 Investments in other non-consolidated companies 324 325 Long-term loans and financial assets 515 538 Other financial assets 839 864 Derivatives - assets 34 3 Deferred taxes 746 528 Non-current assets 31,570 32,505 Inventories 2,341 2,277 Trade receivables 2,919 2,922 Other current assets 1,259 1,387 Short-term loans 3 2 Derivatives - assets 16 37 Short-term investments 3,638 4,685 Cash 2,363 1,475 Assets held for sale 376 - Current assets 12,916 12,786 TOTAL ASSETS 44,486 45,292

As of December 31 (in € millions) 2023 2024 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 169 170 Additional paid-in capital 5,256 5,331 Retained earnings and other 16,845 17,546 Translation adjustments (4,036) (3,134) Accumulated other comprehensive income (507) (592) Treasury shares (1,552) (1,527) Equity - Group share 16,176 17,795 Non-controlling interests 46 59 Consolidated equity 16,222 17,853 Financing 10,447 9,929 Derivatives - liabilities 293 246 Liabilities related to put options granted to non-controlling interests - - Non-current financial debt 10,739 10,175 Provisions for retirement obligations and other long-term benefits 904 900 Deferred taxes 1,489 1,480 Other provisions and non-current liabilities 1,149 1,152 Non-current liabilities 14,281 13,707 Financing 5,154 4,291 Derivatives - liabilities 23 19 Liabilities related to put options granted to non-controlling interests and earn-outs on acquisitions resulting in control 356 317 Current financial debt 5,533 4,627 Trade payables 4,779 5,147 Other provisions and current liabilities 3,580 3,957 Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale 90 - Current liabilities 13,982 13,732 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 44,486 45,292

Consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited)

Year ended December 31 (in € millions) 2023 2024 Net income 953 2,100 Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted companies, net of dividends received (13) (7) Depreciation, amortization and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1,611 1,168 Net change in provisions and liabilities (52) (21) Change in deferred taxes (46) 61 (Gains) losses on disposal of property, plant and equipment and financial investments (7) (225) Expense related to share-based payments and Company Savings Plans 61 71 Cost of net financial debt 170 196 Net interest paid (181) (167) Net change in interest income (expense) (11) 29 Other items with no cash impact 669 122 Cash flows provided by operating activities, before changes in net working capital 3,165 3,297 (Increase) decrease in inventories 41 50 (Increase) decrease in trade receivables 74 (7) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 324 353 Change in other receivables and payables (162) 137 Change in working capital requirements 277 534 Cash flows provided by operating activities 3,442 3,831 Capital expenditure (847) (923) Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment 15 18 Net cash outflows on purchases of subsidiaries and financial investments (162) (153) Net cash inflows on disposal of subsidiaries and financial investments 177 507 (Increase) decrease in long-term loans and other long-term financial assets (17) 87 Cash flows provided by (used in) investment activities (834) (463) Increase in share capital and additional paid-in capital 69 76 Purchase of treasury shares (net of disposals) - - Net issuance of undated subordinated notes (750) - Interest expense and redemption premium on undated subordinated notes (18) (5) Dividends paid to Danone shareholders (1,279) (1,348) Buyout of non-controlling interests (118) - Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (62) (108) Contribution from non-controlling interests to capital increases - 1 Transactions with non-controlling interests (181) (108) Bonds issued during the period 1,597 1,397 Bonds redeemed during the period (1,852) (2,006) Net cash flows from other current and non-current financial debt 577 (808) Net cash flows from short-term investments (220) (1,015) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (2,057) (3,817) Effect of exchange rate and other changes (503) (2) INCREASE IN CASH 49 (452) Cash as of January 1 1,051 2,363 Cash as of December 31 2,363 1,475 Net cash as of January 1 721 1,099 Net cash as of December 31 1,099 647 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Income tax payments during the year (730) (766)

All references in this document to Like-for-like (LFL) changes, Recurring operating income and margin, Margin from operations, Recurring net income, Recurring income tax rate, Recurring EPS, Free cash flow and Net financial debt, correspond to alternative performance measures not defined by IFRS. Their definitions, as well as their reconciliation with financial statements, are listed on pages 6 to 9.