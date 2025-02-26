A new survey shows that most Australian solar installers are not concerned about solar panel and battery brands, but have a clear preference when it comes to inverters. From pv magazine Australia Fronius has been rated Australia's most popular residential inverter brand by the nation's solar installers. A recent survey by market research firm Solar Nerds shows that more than one-quarter of installers prefer to use the Austrian manufacturer's products. The survey, which canvassed the opinions of more than 250 solar installers from around the country, shows that 27. 1% of respondents prefer to ...

