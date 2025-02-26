VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26
|ISIN
|Fund Name
|Net Amount
|Gross Amount
|Currency
|Announcement Date
|Ex Date
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|NL0009272749
|VanEck AEX UCITS ETF
|0.1360
|0.1600
|EUR
|26/02/2025
|05/03/2025
|06/03/2025
|12/03/2025
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.0935
|0.1100
|EUR
|26/02/2025
|05/03/2025
|06/03/2025
|12/03/2025
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1785
|0.2100
|EUR
|26/02/2025
|05/03/2025
|06/03/2025
|12/03/2025
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1955
|0.2300
|EUR
|26/02/2025
|05/03/2025
|06/03/2025
|12/03/2025
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|0.2720
|0.3200
|EUR
|26/02/2025
|05/03/2025
|06/03/2025
|12/03/2025
|NL0009690254
|VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF
|0.0765
|0.0900
|EUR
|26/02/2025
|05/03/2025
|06/03/2025
|12/03/2025
|NL0010408704
|VanEck World Equal Weight Screened UCITS ETF
|0.0850
|0.1000
|EUR
|26/02/2025
|05/03/2025
|06/03/2025
|12/03/2025
|NL0010731816
|VanEck European Equal Weight Screened UCITS ETF
|0.1190
|0.1400
|EUR
|26/02/2025
|05/03/2025
|06/03/2025
|12/03/2025
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|0.1615
|0.1900
|EUR
|26/02/2025
|05/03/2025
|06/03/2025
|12/03/2025
© 2025 PR Newswire