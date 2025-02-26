HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices increased for the first time in six months in January, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.The producer price index rose 0.4 percent year-over-year in January, reversing a 0.8 percent fall in the previous month.The rise in the producer prices was particularly caused by higher prices of paper and paper products, timber, and precious metals compared with last year's January, the agency said.The increase in prices was curbed, especially by the decrease in prices of electricity and oil products from a year ago.Domestic producer prices dropped 0.6 percent annually, while those of export products rose by 1.8 percent.On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.5 percent in January versus a 0.1 percent gain a month ago.Data also showed that export prices climbed 1.8 percent from last year, and import prices were 1.0 percent lower.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX