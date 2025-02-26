LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK) Wednesday reported profit before tax of $455 million for the full year, higher than $281 million in the previous year, primarily helped by growth in revenue.Excluding one-time items, core profit before tax increased to $636 million from $626 million a year ago.Net profit rose to $359 million or 161 cents per share from $190 million or 85 cents per share last year.Core profit was $495 million or 221 cents per share compared with $492 million or 221 cents per share a year ago.Operating profit increased to $612 million from $367 million in the prior year, and core operating profit rose to $719 million from $707 million.Revenue for the year grew 9 percent to $3.127 billion from $2.875 billion in the previous year. Core revenue increased 10 percent to $3.156 billion.The Board is recommending a final dividend of 48 cents per share, to be paid on May 1, to shareholders of record on March 21.For fiscal 2025, the company expects revenue to grow in the range of 4 percent to 6 percent. Core operating profit is expected to be between $730 million and $770 million.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX