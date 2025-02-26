DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK), a manufacturer of primary packaging products for medication and drug delivery devices, Wednesday reported income before taxes of 146.81 million euros for the full year, lower than 167.43 million in the previous year, primarily impacted by higher operating expenses.Net income decreased to 109.72 million euros or 3.18 euros per share from 116.13 million euros or 3.48 euros per share a year ago.Excluding one-time items, adjusted net income rose to 164.8 million euros or 4.69 euros per share from 158 million euros or 4.62 euros per share in the prior year.Operating income was 197.47 million euros, down from 213.39 million euros last year.Revenue for the year, however, grew to 2.035 billion euros from 1.990 billion euros in the previous year.Additionally, the company plans to propose a dividend of 1.25 euros per share.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX