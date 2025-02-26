LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbones Group (RAT.L) reported fiscal 2024 profit before tax of 99.6 million pounds compared to 57.6 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share increased to 60.4 pence from 50.8 pence. Underlying profit before tax increased 79.1% to 227.6 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 161.6 pence compared to 135.8 pence.Fiscal 2024 net interest income increased to 63.9 million pounds from 51.7 million pounds, last year. Net fee and commission income was 800.8 million pounds comapred to 508.9 million pounds.The Board has recommended a final dividend of 63.0 pence per share for 2024. This brings the total dividend for the year to 93.0 pence, representing a 6.9% increase compared to 2023. The dividend will be paid on 13 May 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX