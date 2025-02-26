

Redefining the Future of Healthcare



GBC AG: EasyMotion Tec AG aims to become a global health solutions corporation. What successes have you already achieved, and what are the next milestones?



EasyMotion Tec AG: In recent years, our company has established itself as an innovation leader in intelligent health and fitness solutions. The successful integration of Milon and Five has strategically strengthened our portfolio, making us a healthcare group with three strong brands under one roof. With our expansion into new markets and the continuous development of our fitness equipment and underlying technology platforms, we have further solidified our global market position.



The next milestone is scaling our business model, particularly by expanding our international presence and launching new digital solutions for personalized health promotion. Additionally, with Milon, we are pursuing a differentiation strategy within our product portfolio, which is already bearing fruit.



GBC AG: With the issuance of the EasyMotion Growth Bond 2024/29, you are securing up to EUR 24 million in fresh capital. How exactly will this amount drive your international growth and R&D projects?



EasyMotion Tec AG: A key focus is the further development of our technology-based health solutions, especially in the areas of connected training systems and personalized digital health services. The proceeds from the bond issue will also enable us to expand our market presence in Europe, North America, and Asia and deepen strategic partnerships to scale our business model.



GBC AG: Your company uses state-of-the-art technologies to improve fitness, health, and mobility. Which current developments are you particularly excited about?



EasyMotion Tec AG: We are especially excited about the further development of our AI-powered diagnostic and training solutions, Milon You and Milon Zenith, which allow for even more individualized adjustments to training and therapy plans. Additionally, we are working on innovative software solutions that further optimize the user experience in our systems through data-driven analysis and feedback mechanisms. The integration of our solutions into larger health ecosystems also offers enormous potential for the future.

GBC AG: Milon and Five have established themselves as strong brands. How do they contribute to the overall strategy, and what exciting developments lie ahead?



EasyMotion Tec AG: Both brands complement each other perfectly and offer a holistic concept for healthy and efficient training. While Milon focuses on smart, connected strength and endurance equipment, Five specifically addresses mobility and prevention with high-quality fitness equipment made from wood.



By increasingly integrating digital applications and optimizing the user experience, we are creating even more effective training tailored to the individual needs of users.



GBC AG: Partnerships are a key growth driver. Which collaborations have already proven successful, and where do you see further potential?

EasyMotion Tec AG: Our long-standing partnerships with leading health and fitness providers have proven extremely valuable. Our high-tech fitness equipment is already in use at more than 4,000 facilities worldwide.

We see significant potential for further collaborations in the fields of rehabilitation and corporate health promotion, particularly with health insurance companies, medical institutions, and international health networks. Moreover, we are actively exploring strategic alliances with technology companies to further advance our digital transformation.

GBC AG: Which markets are particularly exciting for EasyMotion Tec AG, and what steps are you taking to further expand your global presence?

EasyMotion Tec AG: Aside from our established markets in Europe, we see substantial growth potential in North America and Asia. The growing focus on preventive health measures and smart training solutions opens up attractive expansion opportunities in these regions.



Through local partnerships, optimized sales structures, and digital solutions, we are tailoring our offerings to the specific needs of these markets.



GBC AG: EasyMotion Tec AG combines health with sustainability. How do you integrate these values into your business strategy, and what initiatives are you implementing?



EasyMotion Tec AG: Sustainability is an integral part of our corporate strategy. As a healthcare company, the holistic health of our users is our focus. Our products are characterized by durable, resource-conserving materials and energy-efficient technologies. We also rely on regional value creation and short supply chains to minimize our ecological footprint. We aim to promote a sustainable training culture that combines long-term health care with resource-efficient business practices.



GBC AG: The health and fitness market is growing dynamically. Which trends and developments do you see as particularly promising for EasyMotion Tec AG?

EasyMotion Tec AG: The increasing digitization and connectivity of training solutions will fundamentally transform the market. Personalized, data-driven health offerings and hybrid training models that combine digital and physical experiences are key future trends.



Additionally, the integration of AI-powered analytics into the healthcare sector continues to gain importance. EasyMotion Tec AG is well positioned to actively shape these developments and offer innovative solutions for a health-oriented society.



GBC AG: Thank you for the interview.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31847.pdf

