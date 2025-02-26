Anzeige
Dow Jones News
26.02.2025 11:51 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Finanznachrichten News

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Digital Payments Business 
26-Feb-2025 / 10:17 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26 February 2025 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
(the "Company") 
Investment in digital payments business 
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has invested GBP75,000 in Endor Group Limited 
("Endor"), trading as Universe Payments(www.universepayments.co.uk) 
Endor is a UK-based cross-border payments business for corporates. 
Businesses incur considerable friction undertaking Cross Border Payments due to the existing legacy payment 
infrastructure - SWIFT and the correspondent banking network. Endor, via its subsidiaries Universe Payments Limited and 
Universe Technologies Limited, disintermediates this infrastructure through the blockchain and associated digital 
(crypto) currencies resulting in hyper speed payments at a lower cost. 
Endor's achievements to date include obtaining regulatory permissions to carry out payment services on behalf of 
customers in both fiat and crypto in the UK and EU and successfully building a fully tested cross-border payments 
platform, including a crypto exchange. Endor is now ready to scale the business and will utilise the funding to invest 
in growth, where it has a book of customers ready to plug in with significant annual payment volumes. 
The management team has very relevant experience at scaling cross border payment businesses from scratch including at 
Equals and BVNK. 
Tony Quirke, the Chief Executive Officer of Endor, was former CFO of AIM listed payments company Equals. Equals 
acquired Tony and his fin tech business in order to pivot the Equals strategy and business model towards corporate 
banking and cross border payments, which resulted in revenues and market cap growth x5 in 5 yrs and yielding a x7 
return for Tony and his investors. At PXP Financial, which was sold in 2017, Tony was part of the founder team that 
created a global payment processing business. Tony has also advised various fin tech/crypto scale ups including BVNK 
and Tap Global. 
Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company, said: "We are excited about the potential for Endor, are pleased to 
back this venture and look forward to updating the market with its progress." 
Following the above investment the company holds equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: 
 
D3 Energy 
Electrum Discovery Corp 
Elephant Oil Corp 
Endor Group Limited 
Laiva Gold Inc 
Mafula Energy Limited 
Minergy Limited 
Mosi Copper Limited 
New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited 
Orcadian Energy Plc 
Oscillate plc 
Phoenix Digital Assets plc 
Pilar Gold Inc 
Rift Resources Limited 
Royal Road Minerals Limited 
Supernova Digital Assets plc 
Trigon Metals Inc 
Tucano Gold Inc 
Unicorn Mineral Resources plc 
WeShop Holdings Limited 
The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders and are currently reviewing 
potential investments in a range of companies including copper and gold explorers, onshore and offshore oil explorers 
and web-based businesses. 
For further details please contact: 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 
 
Optiva Securities Limited 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: AGR 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 377343 
EQS News ID:  2091891 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2025 05:17 ET (10:17 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
