NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $1.125 billion, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $1.020 billion, or $1.77 per share, last year.Excluding items, Lowe's Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $1.93 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $18.553 billion from $18.602 billion last year.Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.125 Bln. vs. $1.020 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.99 vs. $1.77 last year. -Revenue: $18.553 Bln vs. $18.602 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX