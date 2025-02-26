PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer confidence continued its recovery trend for the second straight month in February, monthly survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Wednesday.The consumer sentiment index rose to a four-month high of 93 in February, as expected, from 92 in the previous month. However, the index remained well below its long-term average of 100.The index measuring consumers' outlook regarding their financial situation rose to -4.0 in February from -9.0 a month ago. The sub-index for the past financial situation of households increased somewhat to -20 from -22.The proportion of households believing it is a good time to make major purchases showed a slight decrease, with the corresponding index falling to -29 from -28.Consumers were more or less pessimistic about the future general economic situation in the country. The corresponding index held steady at -47, and the indicator for the past financial situation was also unchanged at -70.Households' opinion regarding their future savings capacity strengthened in February as the relevant index rose to 15 from 13.Consumers' fears about unemployment increased as the corresponding balance climbed to 55 in February from 48 in December.The share of households that believe that prices will increase over the coming twelve months decreased slightly as the index fell to -44 from -43.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX