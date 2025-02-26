MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The total cost of a post-war reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine is estimated at $524 billion over the next decade, according to a new study published on Tuesday.The updated joint Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment commissioned by the Ukrainian Government, the World Bank Group, the European Commission and the UN, comes as Russia's full-scale invasion enters its fourth year.It covers damage incurred since intensified conflict erupted on 2022 February 24.This year, the Government of Ukraine, with support from donors, has allocated $7.37 billion to address priority areas such as housing, education, health, social protection, energy, transport, water supply, demining, and civil protection.As a total financing gap of $9.96 billion for recovery and reconstruction needs remains, mobilizing the private sector remains critical, he United Nations says.RDNA4 reveals that direct damage in Ukraine has now reached $176 billion, up from $152 billion from the previous assessment issued in February 2024. The hardest hit sectors are housing, transport, energy, commerce and industry, and education.Thirteen per cent of all housing stock in the country has been damaged or destroyed, affecting more than 2.5 million households. The energy sector has also experienced a 70 per cent increase in damage or destroyed assets, including power generation, transmission, distribution infrastructure, and district heating.Across all sectors, the regions closest to the frontline - Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kyiv - sustained about 72 percent of the total damage, the study says.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX