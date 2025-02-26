CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Launches Mushroom Powder Capsules

The Global Functional Mushroom Market is Set to Surpass $19 Billion by 2030-CBDL Enters the Booming Industry with Premium Mushroom Capsules for Cognitive Enhancement, Immune Support & Longevity!

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) is making a bold move into the multi-billion-dollar functional mushroom market with the official launch of its Mushroom Powder Capsules-a powerful, all-natural supplement designed to elevate brain function, enhance energy, boost immunity, and optimize overall wellness.

This premium formulation combines five of the most researched and revered medicinal mushrooms:

Lion's Mane - Known for its neuroprotective properties, enhances cognitive function, memory, and focus.

Cordyceps - Increases stamina, improves athletic performance, and supports lung function.

Reishi - Helps reduce stress, promotes better sleep, and strengthens the immune system.

Maitake - Supports metabolic health and helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Turkey Tail - Packed with antioxidants and polysaccharides that fortify gut health and boost immunity.

With scientific studies confirming the vast health benefits of these mushrooms, CBDL is positioning itself at the forefront of the natural health revolution. The global demand for functional mushrooms has skyrocketed due to their ability to combat stress, enhance brain power, and promote longevity-aligning perfectly with consumer trends toward holistic wellness and plant-based supplementation.

A Massive Revenue Opportunity

By launching into the functional mushroom industry, CBDL is tapping into a market projected to exceed $19 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.1%. This strategic expansion will drive substantial new revenue streams and significantly increase consumer engagement with the brand.

CBDL's Mushroom Powder Capsules will be available through its existing sales channels, including direct-to-consumer e-commerce and select retail partners, with further distribution expansion planned as demand grows.

"This launch marks a pivotal moment for CBDL as we expand beyond CBD and into the booming functional mushroom sector," said Lisa Nelson, CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc. "Our goal is to provide top-tier, science-backed natural solutions that enhance everyday health while capitalizing on one of the fastest-growing wellness trends in the world."

CBDL is committed to aggressive marketing, expanding its direct sales reach, and forming strategic partnerships to position its Mushroom Powder Capsules as a category leader. With consumer interest surging and scientific validation mounting, CBDL's foray into functional mushrooms represents not just an innovative product launch-but a major step toward long-term profitability and market dominance.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL) is a leading innovator in the CBD and natural health industry, dedicated to developing high-quality, science-backed products that enhance wellness and vitality. With a growing portfolio spanning CBD topicals, edibles, and now functional mushrooms, CBDL continues to push boundaries in holistic health solutions.

For more information about CBD Life Sciences, Inc. and its product offerings, visit www.thecbdvault.com

