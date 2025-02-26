WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) announced that its Board has approved a $0.03 per share increase in the quarterly common stock dividend rate beginning with the next planned dividend, as well as a new $6 billion share repurchase authorization. The company has entered into an accelerated share repurchase program to execute $2 billion of the share repurchase authorization. Outside of the ASR program, GM will have $4.3 billion of capacity remaining under its share repurchase authorizations for additional, opportunistic share repurchases.Mary Barra, CEO, said: 'We are growing our business thanks to our broad, deep, and compelling portfolio of ICE vehicles and EVs. At the same time, we are investing our capital in a disciplined and consistent way to continue generating strong margins and cash flows.'The new quarterly dividend rate of $0.15 per share will take effect with the next planned dividend, which is expected to be declared in April 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX