CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment across asset classes improved on Wednesday ahead of the quarterly results from AI darling NVIDIA. Hopes of an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia supported sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading with strong gains. European benchmarks are trading higher as the prospect of a minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine heralding peace in the region boosted sentiment. Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.The Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields are moving mixed. Crude oil prices are trading close to the flatline. Gold rebounded after the massive plunge on Tuesday. Cryptocurrencies also changed course after the carnage on Tuesday, to record modest gains.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 43,770.00, up 0.34% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,987.40, up 0.54% Germany's DAX at 22,719.46, up 1.44% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,718.08, up 0.57% France's CAC 40 at 8,146.71, up 1.19% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,515.85, up 1.16% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,148.50, down 0.20% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,240.70, down 0.14% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,380.21, up 1.02% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,787.93, up 3.27%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0494, down 0.20% GBP/USD at 1.2641, down 0.19% USD/JPY at 149.55, up 0.35% AUD/USD at 0.6315, down 0.44% USD/CAD at 1.4341, up 0.20% Dollar Index at 106.46, up 0.14%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.320%, up 0.51% Germany at 2.4425%, down 0.43% France at 3.165%, down 0.88% U.K. at 4.5480%, up 0.82% Japan at 1.345%, down 1.61%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (May) at $72.47, down 0.04%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $68.96, up 0.04%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,927.16, up 0.29%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $89,137.02, up 1.17% Ethereum at $2,489.19, up 4.56% XRP at $2.30, up 9.95% BNB at $627.45, up 3.68% Solana at $140.24, up 3.05%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX