WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Russian cargo spacecraft will deliver nearly three tons of food, fuel, and supplies for the crew aboard the International Space Station Thursday.The unpiloted Roscosmos Progress 91 spacecraft is scheduled to launch at 4:24 p.m. EST, Thursday, (2:24 a.m. Baikonur time, Friday), on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, NASA said.Live launch and docking coverage will begin at 4 p.m. on NASA+.After a two-day in-orbit journey to the station, the spacecraft will dock autonomously to the aft port of the Zvezda service module on Saturday. NASA will also provide rendezvous and docking coverage on NASA+.The Progress 91 spacecraft will remain docked to the space station for approximately six months before departing for re-entry into Earth's atmosphere to dispose of trash loaded by the crew.