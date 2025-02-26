WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order directing the Departments of the Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services to rapidly implement and enforce the healthcare price transparency regulations.The departments have been urged to ensure hospitals and insurers disclose actual prices, not estimates, and take action to make prices comparable across hospitals and insurers, including prescription drug prices.The departments will update their enforcement policies to ensure hospitals and insurers are in compliance with requirements to make prices transparent.When healthcare prices are hidden, large corporate entities like hospitals and insurance companies benefit at the expense of patients. Price transparency will lower healthcare prices, according to the White House.As an example of prices varying widely from hospital to hospital in the same region, the Wite House cited one patient in Wisconsin saving $1,095 by shopping for two tests between two hospitals located within 30 minutes of one another.One economic analysis found that President Trump's original price transparency rules, if fully implemented, could deliver savings of $80 billion for consumers, employers, and insurers this year.It is estimated that employers can lower their healthcare costs by an average of 27 percent on 500 common services by better shopping for care.The Biden Administration was sued in 2023 for not enforcing the prescription drug transparency requirements.The White House said the Trump Administration will work to hold health plans accountable for making drug prices transparent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX