WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has declared that the deadly severe storms and flooding that lashed across Kentucky earlier this month was a major disaster.Kentucky was the worst-affected by the torrential downpours that drenched the south-eastern U.S. in the middle of February.A state of emergency was declared in Kentucky following severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and landslides, which claimed 21 lives in the southern state.The Major Disaster Declaration will make federal funding available for residents in impacted areas. The assistance can include grants for temporary housing and other programs to help individuals and businesses recover. Federal funding will also be made available to the Commonwealth, local governments, and certain nonprofit organizations.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX