WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $1.398 billion, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $1.403 billion, or $1.22 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $16.350 billion from $16.411 billion last year.The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.398 Bln. vs. $1.403 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue: $16.350 Bln vs. $16.411 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.87 to $0.89Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX