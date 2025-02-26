WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.398 billion, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $1.403 billion, or $1.22 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $16.350 billion from $16.411 billion last year.
The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.398 Bln. vs. $1.403 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue: $16.350 Bln vs. $16.411 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.87 to $0.89
