Liberty Supports Shifting Consumer Trends With Personal Loan Solutions

As consumers start to prioritize lifestyle investments, Liberty offers personal loan solutions to help them access the funds they need sooner.

According to the recent Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Monthly Household Spending Indicator report, household spending rose by 0.4% in December 2024.

The ABS reported that consumers were directing discretionary spending towards home furnishings, household equipment, and recreational goods, among other categories.

While Australians may be looking forward to home upgrades, holidays and other personal milestones, managing the upfront expenses they bring is a key consideration.

Supporting consumers to achieve their goals sooner, leading non-bank lender Liberty offers personal loans for a variety of purposes.

Manager - Group Communications, Bernadine Pantarotto says that personal loans offer Australians flexibility in the way they manage their funds and bring their plans to life.

"At Liberty, we believe everyone deserves the chance to invest in themselves and their goals, and we're proud to help them make that possible," Ms Pantarotto said.

"Whether it's buying special gifts for loved ones, booking a relaxing retreat, renovating, or refurnishing a home, our free-thinking personal loans could help with managing larger out-of-pocket expenses."

Personal loans could also be a handy option for wedding planning, debt consolidation, unexpected expenses, moving houses, medical bills and even pursuing a new hobby.

"Providing a fast and convenient online application process, we strive to make it easy for customers to access the funds they need quickly."

With limits up to $80,000, fixed repayments, and the possibility of same-day funding upon approval, Liberty personal loans can help Australians move forward with their plans.

The leading lender offers a free-thinking alternative to traditional lenders, with personalized interest rates and customer-first service. This enables them to help people from diverse backgrounds, regardless of whether they have imperfect credit histories or variable income sources.

"Over the past 27 years, Liberty has proudly assisted more than 900,000 customers in reaching their goals with innovative lending solutions," Ms Pantarotto said.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 27 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 87 2 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact

Laura Orchard

Media Coordinator

+61 3 8635 8166

mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

SOURCE: Liberty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire