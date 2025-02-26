

EQS-Media / 26.02.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST



GettyImages/TheEntirePlanet



Duluth, GA, February 26, 2025 - Kapsch TrafficCom is proud to highlight the capabilities of its latest Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) engine, specifically designed for the North American market. This innovative solution marks a significant leap forward in performance, versatility, and cost efficiency, setting new standards in license plate recognition technology. As part of the wider tolling offering, the technology is a key building block for delivering state-of-the-art tolling technology. A Revolutionary Approach to ANPR Building on the success of regional ANPR engines introduced in Europe and Australia in 2023, Kapsch TrafficCom has now expanded its advanced technology to North America. Unlike traditional project-specific engines, the new ANPR engine is designed to serve multiple projects across the region, offering unparalleled accuracy and reliability. The ANPR engine leverages deep learning technology to enhance recognition capabilities. "A newly developed deep neural network specifically for North America ensures precise identification of license plates from 58 jurisdictions, including all mainland US states, Hawaii, Mexico, and the most relevant Canadian provinces," explains Chris Jones, Director of Video Transaction Optimization at Kapsch TrafficCom North America. JB Kendrick, President at Kapsch TrafficCom North America, adds: "Our newest and most robust engine can accurately identify over 150 plate types, focusing on the most widely used designs and ensuring easy scalability to include additional types as needed. While it is not a stand-alone product, it is a key building block for our existing and future roadside tolling clients. These investments in continuous enhancements exemplifies our conviction to improve all our technologies." Meeting the Challenges of North American Diversity North America presents unique challenges for ANPR systems due to the vast variety of license plate designs, syntaxes, and allowed characters. The new Kapsch TrafficCom engine has been meticulously trained to handle these complexities, delivering exceptional performance even in challenging scenarios. With deployment in several projects already underway, the new ANPR engine is set to take license plate recognition in North America to the next level, significantly reducing manual review costs by improving the percentage of plates read automatically. A Collaborative Global Effort The development of the North American ANPR engine is a testament to the power of cross-regional collaboration within Kapsch TrafficCom. Experts from across the globe worked together to create a solution tailored to the specific demands of the North American market, helping tolling clients achieve greater operational efficiency and prepare for future demands. More information: Press | Kapsch TrafficCom Follow us on LinkedIn Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion. With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems. Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2023/24 financial year, about 4,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 539 million. Press contact: Sandra Bijelic

Head of Corporate Communications

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria

P +43664628 1720

sandra.bijelic@kapsch.net

Ashley Boncimino

Regional Marketing Manager

Kapsch TrafficCom North America

2855 Premiere Parkway, Duluth, GA 30097

P +1 864 735 2076

ashley.boncimino@kapsch.net







End of Media Release



Issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Key word(s): Research/Technology



26.02.2025 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group. www.eqs.com



