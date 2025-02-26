Coupang hat sich vom unprofitablen Wachstumswert zu einem profitablen E-Commerce-Giganten entwickelt - und das ist wohl erst der Anfang.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
|14:06
|Sprengt Coupang jetzt den Deckel weg?
|Coupang hat sich vom unprofitablen Wachstumswert zu einem profitablen E-Commerce-Giganten entwickelt - und das ist wohl erst der Anfang Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
|13:18
|Mizuho lifts Coupang stock price target to $27, keeps Neutral rating
|11:59
|Coupang posts profit for 2 straight years in 2024 on new growth drivers
|09:26
|Coupang posts record $27.9 bil. sales, cements retail leadership in Korea
|08:42
|Coupang sees 24% revenue boost, reports $436M operating profit for 2024
|COUPANG INC
|24,120
|+5,05 %