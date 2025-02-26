MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT), Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with sportswear brand Champion to offer a unique line of high-quality, stylish activewear and sporting goods for adults and kids.The line, with most items under $40, will be available in Target stores and on its website from August.In the pre-market hours, Target's stock is trading at $127.62, up 0.18 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX