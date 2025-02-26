3M Company: 3M Provides Medium-Term Financial Outlook at 2025 Investor Day; Presents Strategic Priorities that Will Drive Growth, Operational Excellence, and Return Cash to Shareholders

Highlights innovation and commercial excellence initiatives that will accelerate sales growth to outperform macro

Outlines operational excellence strategies to drive margin expansion, earnings growth, and strong free cash flow

Provides balanced capital deployment framework focused on investing in the business and returning at least $10 billion in cash to shareholders over the outlook period

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) will host its 2025 Investor Day today in St. Paul, Minnesota, beginning at 8 a.m. CST. During the event, 3M will provide its medium-term financial outlook, and leadership will discuss priorities that will deliver sustainable value creation.

" 3M is an iconic company with an unmatched spirit of innovation," said William Brown, 3M Chief Executive Officer. "Today we are reiterating our 2025 guidance and sharing our medium-term outlook, which builds upon our foundational strengths and provides a clear path to reinvigorate top line growth and drive operational performance. I am confident that our new performance-based culture and 3M eXcellence operating system allow us to capitalize on opportunities to deliver value for customers and shareholders."

Medium-Term Financial Outlook

3M reiterates its 2025 guidance and provides the following 2026 and 2027 adjusted outlook:

Organic sales growth that will outperform macro.





Operating margin of ~25% by 2027.





High-single digit EPS growth annually.





Greater than 100% free cash flow conversion.

Conference Call

Today's meeting will be webcast live beginning at 8:00 a.m. CST and is scheduled to end at noon CST. Investors can access this meeting via the following:

Live webcast at https://investors.3M.com





Webcast replay at https://investors.3m.com/news-events/events-presentations

Presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations website at the start of the event.

Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Measures

View the Supplemental Financial Information on 3M's website: https://investors.3m.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as "plan," "expect," "aim," "believe," "project," "target," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "will," "should," "could," "would," "forecast," "future," "outlook," "guidance" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events and trends that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those reflected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: (1worldwide economic, political, regulatory, international trade, geopolitical, capital markets and other external conditions and other factors beyond the Company's control, including inflation; recession; military conflicts; trade restrictions such as sanctions, tariffs, and retaliatory measures; regulatory requirements, legal actions, or enforcement; and natural and other disasters or climate change affecting the operations of the Company or its customers and suppliers; (2) foreign currency exchange rates and fluctuations in those rates; (3) liabilities and the outcome of contingencies related to certain fluorochemicals known as "PFAS," including liabilities related to claims, lawsuits, and government regulatory proceedings concerning various PFAS-related products and chemistries, as well as risks related to the Company's plans to exit PFAS manufacturing and work to discontinue use of PFAS across its product portfolio; (4) risks related to the class-action settlement to resolve claims by public water suppliers in the United States regarding PFAS; (5) legal proceedings, including significant developments that could occur in the legal and regulatory proceedings described in the Company's reports on Form 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K; (6) competitive conditions and customer preferences; (7) the timing and market acceptance of new product and service offerings; (8) the availability and cost of purchased components, compounds, raw materials and energy due to shortages, increased demand and wages, supply chain interruptions, or natural or other disasters; (9) unanticipated problems or delays with the phased implementation of a global enterprise resource planning system, or security breaches and other disruptions to the Company's information or operational technology infrastructure; (10) the impact of acquisitions, strategic alliances, divestitures, and other strategic events resulting from portfolio management actions and other evolving business strategies; (11) operational execution, including the extent to which the Company can realize the benefits of planned productivity improvements, as well as the impact of organizational restructuring activities; (12) financial market risks that may affect the Company's funding obligations under defined benefit pension and postretirement plans; (13) the Company's credit ratings and its cost of capital; (14) tax-related external conditions, including changes in tax rates, laws, or regulations; (15) matters relating to the spin-off of the Company's Health Care business, including the risk that the expected benefits will not be realized; the risk that the costs or dis-synergies will exceed the anticipated amounts; potential impacts on the Company's relationships with its customers, suppliers, employees, regulators and other counterparties; the ability to realize the desired tax treatment; the risk that any consents or approvals required will not be obtained; risks under the agreements and obligations entered into in connection with the spin-off; and (16) matters relating to Combat Arms Earplugs ("CAE") and related products, including those related to the August 2023 settlement that is intended to resolve, to the fullest extent possible, all litigation and alleged claims involving the CAE sold or manufactured by the Company's subsidiary Aearo Technologies and certain of its affiliates and/or 3M. A further description of these factors is located in the Reports under "Cautionary Note Concerning Factors That May Affect Future Results" and "Risk Factors" in Part I, Items 1 and 1A (Annual Report) and in Part I, Item 2 and Part II, Item 1A (Quarterly Reports). Changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed herein as a result of new information or future events or developments.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

Please note that the company announces material financial, business and operational information using the 3M investor relations website, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The company also uses the 3M News Center and social media to communicate with our customers and the public about the company, products and services and other matters. It is possible that the information 3M posts on the News Center and social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media and others interested in 3M to review the information posted on 3M's news center and the social media channels such as @3M or @3MNews.

3M Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Diane Farrow, 612-202-2449

or

Eric Herron, 651-233-0043

Media Contact:

Sean Lynch, [email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company