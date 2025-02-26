AerCap Holdings N.V. Reports Strong Financial Results and Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization and Dividend Increase

- Net income of $671 million, or $3.56 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $2.1 billion, or $10.79 per share, for the full year 2024.
- Adjusted net income of $624 million, or $3.31 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $2.3 billion, or $12.01 per share, for the full year 2024.
- New $1 billion share repurchase program announced.
- Quarterly dividend increased to $0.27 per share.
DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER), the industry leader across all areas of aviation leasing, today reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
"We are pleased to announce another strong quarter for AerCap, completing a year of record operating cash flow and earnings per share. These results reflect a continued positive operating environment across our businesses and high demand for leased aircraft, engines and helicopters. We also see this reflected in our asset sales, where we sold $869 million of assets in the fourth quarter at a record gain on sale of $260 million. Given AerCap's strong outlook for 2025 and beyond, we are announcing a new $1 billion share repurchase program as well as an increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.27 per share," said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap.
Highlights:
- Return on equity of 16% and adjusted return on equity of 15% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Cash flow from operating activities of $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $5.4 billion for the full year 2024.
- Unlevered gain on sale margin of 43% for assets sold in the fourth quarter of 2024, or 2.6x book value on an equity basis.
- Ordered over $2 billion of CFM LEAP engines in the fourth quarter of 2024, bringing total new engine orders by AerCap and SES to over $5 billion, at list prices, for the full year.
- Insurance and other recoveries of $195 million related to the Ukraine Conflict in 2024.
- Returned $1.6 billion to shareholders during 2024 through the repurchase of 16.8 million shares at an average price of $87.80 per share and the payment of dividends.
- New $1 billion share repurchase program announced today.
- Increasing quarterly dividend to $0.27 per share.
- Book value per share of $94.57 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of approximately 13% from December 31, 2023.
- Adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.35 to 1 as of December 31, 2024.
Revenue and Net Spread
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
% increase/
2024
2023
% increase/
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Lease revenue:
Basic lease rents
$1,619
$1,576
3 %
$6,377
$6,249
2 %
Maintenance rents and other receipts
106
142
(25 %)
627
611
3 %
Total lease revenue
1,725
1,718
-
7,004
6,860
2 %
Net gain on sale of assets
260
94
176 %
651
490
33 %
Other income
88
86
2 %
342
230
48 %
Total Revenues and other income
$2,072
$1,899
9 %
$7,997
$7,580
5 %
Basic lease rents were $1,619 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $1,576 million for the same period in 2023. Basic lease rents for the fourth quarter of 2024 were negatively impacted by $30 million of lease premium amortization.
Maintenance rents and other receipts were $106 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $142 million for the same period in 2023. Maintenance rents for the fourth quarter of 2024 were negatively impacted by $22 million as a result of maintenance rights assets that were amortized to revenue.
Net gain on sale of assets for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $260 million, relating to 40 assets sold for $869 million, compared with $94 million for the same period in 2023, relating to 35 assets sold for $625 million. The increase was primarily due to the volume and composition of asset sales in the current strong sales market.
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
% increase/
2024
2023
% increase/
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Basic lease rents
$1,619
$1,576
3 %
$6,377
$6,249
2 %
Adjusted for:
Amortization of lease premium/deficiency
30
40
(27 %)
127
166
(23 %)
Basic lease rents excluding amortization of lease premium/deficiency
$1,648
$1,617
2 %
$6,504
$6,415
1 %
Interest expense
505
496
2 %
1,991
1,806
10 %
Adjusted for:
Mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives
(4)
(19)
(77 %)
(34)
(37)
(7 %)
Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives
500
477
5 %
1,956
1,770
11 %
Adjusted net interest margin (*)
$1,148
$1,140
1 %
$4,548
$4,645
(2 %)
Depreciation and amortization
(657)
(631)
4 %
(2,580)
(2,481)
4 %
Adjusted net interest margin, less depreciation and amortization
$491
$509
(3 %)
$1,968
$2,164
(9 %)
Average lease assets (*)
$61,552
$60,283
2 %
$60,845
$59,775
2 %
Annualized net spread (*)
7.5 %
7.6 %
7.5 %
7.8 %
Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization (*)
3.2 %
3.4 %
3.2 %
3.6 %
(*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures and metrics
Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives was $500 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $477 million for the same period in 2023. AerCap's average cost of debt was 4.1% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.7% for the same period in 2023, in each case excluding debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts.
Recoveries Related to Ukraine Conflict
During the fourth quarter of 2024, we recognized recoveries related to the Ukraine Conflict of $168 million, consisting of cash insurance settlement proceeds received pursuant to settlements with insurers under our C&P policy.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
% increase/
2024
2023
% increase/
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding share-
based compensation expenses)
$94
$95
(2 %)
$378
$367
3 %
Share-based compensation expenses
29
27
9 %
111
97
15 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$123
$122
1 %
$489
$464
5 %
Other Expenses
Leasing expenses were $214 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $135 million for the same period in 2023. Leasing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were negatively impacted by $60 million of maintenance rights amortization. Asset impairment charges were $17 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $50 million recorded for the same period in 2023. Asset impairment charges recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to sales transactions and leasing transactions and were partially offset by related maintenance revenue.
Effective Tax Rate
AerCap's effective tax rate for the full year 2024 was 14.3%, compared with an effective tax rate of 8.9% for the full year 2023. The effective tax rate is impacted by the source and amount of earnings among our different tax jurisdictions as well as the amount of permanent tax differences relative to pre-tax income or loss, and certain other discrete items.
Book Value Per Share
December 31,
December 31,
(U.S. Dollars in millions,
Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity
$17,185
$16,589
Ordinary shares outstanding
186,783,225
202,493,168
Unvested restricted stock
(5,072,382)
(4,561,249)
Ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)
181,710,843
197,931,919
Book value per ordinary share outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)
$94.57
$83.81
Dividends declared per ordinary share during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024
$0.75
-
Financial Position
December 31,
December 31,
% increase/
(decrease) over
December 31, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$1,402
$1,825
(23 %)
Total assets
71,442
71,275
-
Debt
45,295
46,484
(3 %)
Total liabilities
54,257
54,686
(1 %)
Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity
17,185
16,589
4 %
Flight Equipment
As of December 31, 2024, AerCap's portfolio consisted of 3,525 aircraft, engines and helicopters that were owned, managed or on order. The average age of the company's owned aircraft fleet as of December 31, 2024 was 7.4 years (4.8 years for new technology aircraft, 14.9 years for current technology aircraft) and the average remaining contracted lease term was 7.4 years.
Dividend
In February 2025, AerCap's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share, with a payment date of April 3, 2025, to shareholders of record of AerCap ordinary shares as of the close of business on March 12, 2025, an increase from the 2024 quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.
Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release
The financial information presented in this press release is not audited.
Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
The following are definitions of non-GAAP measures and metrics used in this press release. We believe these measures and metrics may further assist investors in their understanding of our performance. These measures and metrics should not be viewed in isolation and should only be used in conjunction with and as a supplement to our U.S. GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures and metrics are not uniformly defined by all companies, including those in our industry, and so this additional information may not be comparable with similarly-titled measures and metrics and disclosures by other companies.
Adjusted net income / earnings per share, adjusted return on equity and adjusted earnings per share guidance
Adjusted net income is calculated as net income excluding the after-tax impact of the net recoveries related to the Ukraine Conflict and amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted average of our ordinary shares outstanding. Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by average shareholders' equity. Given the relative significance of these items during 2024, we have chosen to present this measure in order to assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to our earnings.
Three months ended December 31, 2024
Year ended December 31, 2024
Net income
Earnings
per share
Net income
Earnings
per share
(U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Net income / earnings per share
$671
$3.56
$2,099
$10.79
Adjusted for:
Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict
(168)
(0.89)
(195)
(1.00)
Amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets
recognized under purchase accounting (*)
112
0.60
475
2.44
Income tax effect of the above adjustments
8
0.04
(42)
(0.22)
Adjusted net income / earnings per share
$624
$3.31
$2,337
$12.01
Average AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity
$16,968
$16,900
Return on equity
16 %
12 %
Adjusted return on equity
15 %
14 %
(*) Includes $30 million adjustment to basic lease rents, $22 million adjustment to maintenance revenues and $60 million adjustment to leasing expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and $127 million adjustment to basic lease rents, $201 million adjustment to maintenance revenues and $147 million adjustment to leasing expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024
Adjusted debt/equity ratio
This measure is the ratio obtained by dividing adjusted debt by adjusted equity.
- Adjusted debt means consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and less a 50% equity credit with respect to certain long-term subordinated debt.
- Adjusted equity means total equity, plus the 50% equity credit relating to the long-term subordinated debt.
Adjusted debt and adjusted equity are adjusted by the 50% equity credit to reflect the equity nature of those financing arrangements and to provide information that is consistent with definitions under certain of our debt covenants. We believe this measure may further assist investors in their understanding of our capital structure and leverage.
December 31,
December 31,
(U.S. Dollars in millions,
Debt
$45,295
$46,484
Adjusted for:
Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents
(1,209)
(1,627)
50% equity credit for long-term subordinated debt
(1,125)
(1,125)
Adjusted debt
$42,960
$43,732
Equity
$17,185
$16,589
Adjusted for:
50% equity credit for long-term subordinated debt
1,125
1,125
Adjusted equity
$18,310
$17,714
Adjusted debt/equity ratio
2.35 to 1
2.47 to 1
Adjusted net interest margin, annualized net spread, annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization and average cost of debt
Adjusted net interest margin is calculated as the difference between basic lease rents, excluding the impact of the amortization of lease premium/deficiency recognized under purchase accounting, and interest expense, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives. Annualized net spread is adjusted net interest margin expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization is adjusted net interest margin less depreciation and amortization, expressed as a percentage of average lease assets.
Average cost of debt is calculated as interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives, debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts, divided by average debt balance.
Three months ended December 31,
2024
2023
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Interest expense
$505
$496
Adjusted for:
Mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives
(4)
(19)
Debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts
(27)
(37)
Interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives, debt issuance costs,
upfront fees and other impacts
$474
$440
Average debt balance
$46,491
$47,043
Average cost of debt
4.1 %
3.7 %
Lease assets
Lease assets include flight equipment held for operating leases, flight equipment held for sale, net investment in finance leases and maintenance rights assets.
Aviation assets
Aviation assets include aircraft, engines and helicopters.
AerCap Holdings N.V.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$1,209,226
$1,627,181
Restricted cash
192,356
198,285
Trade receivables
68,073
73,667
Flight equipment held for operating leases, net
58,575,672
57,091,166
Investment in finance leases, net
1,208,585
1,254,451
Flight equipment held for sale
466,173
296,696
Prepayments on flight equipment
3,460,296
3,576,187
Maintenance rights and lease premium, net
2,129,993
2,729,962
Other intangibles, net
139,666
163,167
Deferred tax assets
261,004
275,756
Associated companies
1,128,894
971,517
Other assets
2,602,038
3,016,524
Total Assets
$71,441,976
$71,274,559
Liabilities and Equity
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$1,774,827
$1,793,058
Accrued maintenance liability
3,327,347
2,863,730
Lessee deposit liability
1,092,585
1,018,702
Debt
45,294,511
46,483,903
Deferred tax liabilities
2,767,874
2,526,120
Total Liabilities
54,257,144
54,685,513
Ordinary share capital, €0.01 par value, 450,000,000 ordinary shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 204,543,739 and 215,543,739 ordinary shares issued and 186,783,225 and 202,493,168 ordinary shares outstanding (including 5,072,382 and 4,561,249 shares of unvested restricted stock) as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
2,558
2,676
Additional paid-in capital
5,809,276
6,594,556
Treasury shares, at cost (17,760,514 and 13,050,571 ordinary shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)
(1,425,652)
(819,305)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
42,683
8,304
Accumulated retained earnings
12,755,758
10,802,599
Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity
17,184,623
16,588,830
Non-controlling interest
209
216
Total Equity
17,184,832
16,589,046
Total Liabilities and Equity
$71,441,976
$71,274,559
AerCap Holdings N.V.
Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues and other income
Lease revenue:
Basic lease rents
$1,618,684
$1,576,314
$6,377,181
$6,248,994
Maintenance rents and other receipts
105,944
141,941
626,816
611,326
Total lease revenue
1,724,628
1,718,255
7,003,997
6,860,320
Net gain on sale of assets
259,968
94,263
651,142
489,620
Other income
87,686
86,130
341,505
230,478
Total Revenues and other income
2,072,282
1,898,648
7,996,644
7,580,418
Expenses
Depreciation and amortization
657,146
631,445
2,580,037
2,480,578
Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict
(168,067)
(614,093)
(194,750)
(1,287,972)
Asset impairment
16,964
50,315
49,766
86,855
Interest expense
504,670
495,867
1,990,732
1,806,442
Loss on debt extinguishment
5,968
-
13,450
4,097
Leasing expenses
214,120
135,205
810,358
756,438
Selling, general and administrative expenses
122,984
121,879
488,916
464,128
Total Expenses
1,353,785
820,618
5,738,509
4,310,566
Gain on investments at fair value
1,670
8,925
5,238
2,334
Income before income taxes and income of investments accounted for under the equity method
720,167
1,086,955
2,263,373
3,272,186
Income tax expense
(92,507)
(39,038)
(323,704)
(291,056)
Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method
43,559
58,778
158,956
166,715
Net income
$671,219
$1,106,695
$2,098,625
$3,147,845
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(1)
(857)
7
(11,754)
Net income attributable to AerCap Holdings N.V.
$671,218
$1,105,838
$2,098,632
$3,136,091
Basic earnings per share
$3.66
$5.47
$11.06
$13.99
Diluted earnings per share
$3.56
$5.37
$10.79
$13.78
Weighted average shares outstanding-basic
183,617,156
202,347,586
189,830,813
224,216,801
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
188,361,755
205,969,098
194,489,171
227,656,343
AerCap Holdings N.V.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
Net income
$2,098,625
$3,147,845
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,580,037
2,480,578
Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict
(194,750)
(1,269,471)
Asset impairment
49,766
86,855
Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount, debt premium and lease premium
223,649
253,003
Maintenance rights write-off
342,933
328,239
Maintenance liability release to income
(163,405)
(203,440)
Net gain on sale of assets
(651,142)
(489,620)
Deferred tax expense
250,504
280,069
Share-based compensation
111,140
97,058
Collections of finance leases
367,173
407,204
Gain on investments at fair value
(5,238)
(2,334)
Loss on debt extinguishment
13,450
4,097
Other
165,357
(7,392)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables
5,852
56,442
Other assets
241,143
(128,459)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,549
220,761
Net cash provided by operating activities
5,436,643
5,261,435
Purchase of flight equipment
(5,062,507)
(4,662,680)
Proceeds from sale or disposal of assets
2,674,974
2,121,507
Prepayments on flight equipment
(1,553,851)
(1,569,706)
Cash proceeds from insurance claim settlements
172,000
1,254,400
Net proceeds from (issuances of) loans receivable
72,458
(300,329)
Other
(27,281)
(26,160)
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,724,207)
(3,182,968)
Issuance of debt
7,641,379
6,550,992
Repayment of debt
(8,799,950)
(6,568,370)
Debt issuance and extinguishment costs paid, net of debt premium received
(106,512)
(85,408)
Maintenance payments received
920,932
817,229
Maintenance payments returned
(248,017)
(201,474)
Security deposits received
344,816
480,950
Security deposits returned
(224,846)
(256,015)
Redemption of non-controlling interest and dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders
-
(112,034)
Repurchase of shares and tax withholdings on share-based compensation
(1,520,320)
(2,637,589)
Dividends paid on ordinary shares
(139,991)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,132,509)
(2,011,719)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(420,073)
66,748
Effect of exchange rate changes
(3,811)
1,948
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,825,466
1,756,770
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$1,401,582
$1,825,466
