AerCap Holdings N.V. Reports Strong Financial Results and Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization and Dividend Increase

Net income of $671 million, or $3.56 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $2.1 billion, or $10.79 per share, for the full year 2024.

Adjusted net income of $624 million, or $3.31 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $2.3 billion, or $12.01 per share, for the full year 2024.

New $1 billion share repurchase program announced.

Quarterly dividend increased to $0.27 per share.

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER), the industry leader across all areas of aviation leasing, today reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

"We are pleased to announce another strong quarter for AerCap, completing a year of record operating cash flow and earnings per share. These results reflect a continued positive operating environment across our businesses and high demand for leased aircraft, engines and helicopters. We also see this reflected in our asset sales, where we sold $869 million of assets in the fourth quarter at a record gain on sale of $260 million. Given AerCap's strong outlook for 2025 and beyond, we are announcing a new $1 billion share repurchase program as well as an increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.27 per share," said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap.

Highlights:

Return on equity of 16% and adjusted return on equity of 15% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cash flow from operating activities of $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $5.4 billion for the full year 2024.

Unlevered gain on sale margin of 43% for assets sold in the fourth quarter of 2024, or 2.6x book value on an equity basis.

Ordered over $2 billion of CFM LEAP engines in the fourth quarter of 2024, bringing total new engine orders by AerCap and SES to over $5 billion, at list prices, for the full year.

Insurance and other recoveries of $195 million related to the Ukraine Conflict in 2024.

Returned $1.6 billion to shareholders during 2024 through the repurchase of 16.8 million shares at an average price of $87.80 per share and the payment of dividends.

New $1 billion share repurchase program announced today.

Increasing quarterly dividend to $0.27 per share.

Book value per share of $94.57 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of approximately 13% from December 31, 2023.

Adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.35 to 1 as of December 31, 2024.

Revenue and Net Spread



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2024

2023

% increase/

(decrease)

2024

2023

% increase/

(decrease)



(U.S. Dollars in millions)

(U.S. Dollars in millions) Lease revenue:























Basic lease rents

$1,619

$1,576

3 %

$6,377

$6,249

2 % Maintenance rents and other receipts

106

142

(25 %)

627

611

3 % Total lease revenue

1,725

1,718

-

7,004

6,860

2 % Net gain on sale of assets

260

94

176 %

651

490

33 % Other income

88

86

2 %

342

230

48 % Total Revenues and other income

$2,072

$1,899

9 %

$7,997

$7,580

5 %

Basic lease rents were $1,619 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $1,576 million for the same period in 2023. Basic lease rents for the fourth quarter of 2024 were negatively impacted by $30 million of lease premium amortization.

Maintenance rents and other receipts were $106 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $142 million for the same period in 2023. Maintenance rents for the fourth quarter of 2024 were negatively impacted by $22 million as a result of maintenance rights assets that were amortized to revenue.

Net gain on sale of assets for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $260 million, relating to 40 assets sold for $869 million, compared with $94 million for the same period in 2023, relating to 35 assets sold for $625 million. The increase was primarily due to the volume and composition of asset sales in the current strong sales market.





Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2024

2023

% increase/

(decrease)

2024

2023

% increase/

(decrease)



(U.S. Dollars in millions)

(U.S. Dollars in millions)

























Basic lease rents

$1,619

$1,576

3 %

$6,377

$6,249

2 % Adjusted for:























Amortization of lease premium/deficiency

30

40

(27 %)

127

166

(23 %) Basic lease rents excluding amortization of lease premium/deficiency

$1,648

$1,617

2 %

$6,504

$6,415

1 %

























Interest expense

505

496

2 %

1,991

1,806

10 % Adjusted for:























Mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives

(4)

(19)

(77 %)

(34)

(37)

(7 %) Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives

500

477

5 %

1,956

1,770

11 % Adjusted net interest margin (*)

$1,148

$1,140

1 %

$4,548

$4,645

(2 %) Depreciation and amortization

(657)

(631)

4 %

(2,580)

(2,481)

4 % Adjusted net interest margin, less depreciation and amortization

$491

$509

(3 %)

$1,968

$2,164

(9 %)

























Average lease assets (*)

$61,552

$60,283

2 %

$60,845

$59,775

2 %

























Annualized net spread (*)

7.5 %

7.6 %





7.5 %

7.8 %



Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization (*)

3.2 %

3.4 %





3.2 %

3.6 %





























(*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures and metrics

Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives was $500 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $477 million for the same period in 2023. AerCap's average cost of debt was 4.1% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.7% for the same period in 2023, in each case excluding debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts.

Recoveries Related to Ukraine Conflict

During the fourth quarter of 2024, we recognized recoveries related to the Ukraine Conflict of $168 million, consisting of cash insurance settlement proceeds received pursuant to settlements with insurers under our C&P policy.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2024

2023

% increase/

(decrease)

2024

2023

% increase/

(decrease)



(U.S. Dollars in millions)

(U.S. Dollars in millions)

























Selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding share- based compensation expenses)

$94

$95

(2 %)

$378

$367

3 % Share-based compensation expenses

29

27

9 %

111

97

15 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

$123

$122

1 %

$489

$464

5 %

Other Expenses

Leasing expenses were $214 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $135 million for the same period in 2023. Leasing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were negatively impacted by $60 million of maintenance rights amortization. Asset impairment charges were $17 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $50 million recorded for the same period in 2023. Asset impairment charges recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to sales transactions and leasing transactions and were partially offset by related maintenance revenue.

Effective Tax Rate

AerCap's effective tax rate for the full year 2024 was 14.3%, compared with an effective tax rate of 8.9% for the full year 2023. The effective tax rate is impacted by the source and amount of earnings among our different tax jurisdictions as well as the amount of permanent tax differences relative to pre-tax income or loss, and certain other discrete items.

Book Value Per Share



December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023



(U.S. Dollars in millions,

except share and per share data)









Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

$17,185

$16,589









Ordinary shares outstanding

186,783,225

202,493,168 Unvested restricted stock

(5,072,382)

(4,561,249) Ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)

181,710,843

197,931,919









Book value per ordinary share outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)

$94.57

$83.81









Dividends declared per ordinary share during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024

$0.75

-

Financial Position



December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

% increase/ (decrease) over December 31, 2023



(U.S. Dollars in millions)













Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$1,402

$1,825

(23 %) Total assets

71,442

71,275

- Debt

45,295

46,484

(3 %) Total liabilities

54,257

54,686

(1 %) Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

17,185

16,589

4 %















Flight Equipment

As of December 31, 2024, AerCap's portfolio consisted of 3,525 aircraft, engines and helicopters that were owned, managed or on order. The average age of the company's owned aircraft fleet as of December 31, 2024 was 7.4 years (4.8 years for new technology aircraft, 14.9 years for current technology aircraft) and the average remaining contracted lease term was 7.4 years.

Dividend

In February 2025, AerCap's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share, with a payment date of April 3, 2025, to shareholders of record of AerCap ordinary shares as of the close of business on March 12, 2025, an increase from the 2024 quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release

The financial information presented in this press release is not audited.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

The following are definitions of non-GAAP measures and metrics used in this press release. We believe these measures and metrics may further assist investors in their understanding of our performance. These measures and metrics should not be viewed in isolation and should only be used in conjunction with and as a supplement to our U.S. GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures and metrics are not uniformly defined by all companies, including those in our industry, and so this additional information may not be comparable with similarly-titled measures and metrics and disclosures by other companies.

Adjusted net income / earnings per share, adjusted return on equity and adjusted earnings per share guidance

Adjusted net income is calculated as net income excluding the after-tax impact of the net recoveries related to the Ukraine Conflict and amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted average of our ordinary shares outstanding. Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by average shareholders' equity. Given the relative significance of these items during 2024, we have chosen to present this measure in order to assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to our earnings.





Three months ended December 31, 2024

Year ended December 31, 2024



Net income

Earnings per share

Net income

Earnings per share



(U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data)

















Net income / earnings per share

$671

$3.56

$2,099

$10.79

















Adjusted for:















Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict

(168)

(0.89)

(195)

(1.00) Amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting (*)

112

0.60

475

2.44 Income tax effect of the above adjustments

8

0.04

(42)

(0.22)

















Adjusted net income / earnings per share

$624

$3.31

$2,337

$12.01

















Average AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity





$16,968





$16,900

















Return on equity





16 %





12 %

















Adjusted return on equity





15 %





14 %

















(*) Includes $30 million adjustment to basic lease rents, $22 million adjustment to maintenance revenues and $60 million adjustment to leasing expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and $127 million adjustment to basic lease rents, $201 million adjustment to maintenance revenues and $147 million adjustment to leasing expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024

Adjusted debt/equity ratio

This measure is the ratio obtained by dividing adjusted debt by adjusted equity.

Adjusted debt means consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and less a 50% equity credit with respect to certain long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted equity means total equity, plus the 50% equity credit relating to the long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted debt and adjusted equity are adjusted by the 50% equity credit to reflect the equity nature of those financing arrangements and to provide information that is consistent with definitions under certain of our debt covenants. We believe this measure may further assist investors in their understanding of our capital structure and leverage.





December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023



(U.S. Dollars in millions,

except debt/equity ratio)









Debt

$45,295

$46,484









Adjusted for:







Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents

(1,209)

(1,627) 50% equity credit for long-term subordinated debt

(1,125)

(1,125) Adjusted debt

$42,960

$43,732



















Equity

$17,185

$16,589









Adjusted for:







50% equity credit for long-term subordinated debt

1,125

1,125 Adjusted equity

$18,310

$17,714









Adjusted debt/equity ratio

2.35 to 1

2.47 to 1

Adjusted net interest margin, annualized net spread, annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization and average cost of debt

Adjusted net interest margin is calculated as the difference between basic lease rents, excluding the impact of the amortization of lease premium/deficiency recognized under purchase accounting, and interest expense, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives. Annualized net spread is adjusted net interest margin expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization is adjusted net interest margin less depreciation and amortization, expressed as a percentage of average lease assets.

Average cost of debt is calculated as interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives, debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts, divided by average debt balance.





Three months ended December 31,



2024

2023



(U.S. Dollars in millions) Interest expense

$505

$496









Adjusted for:







Mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives

(4)

(19) Debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts

(27)

(37) Interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives, debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts

$474

$440









Average debt balance

$46,491

$47,043









Average cost of debt

4.1 %

3.7 %

Lease assets

Lease assets include flight equipment held for operating leases, flight equipment held for sale, net investment in finance leases and maintenance rights assets.

Aviation assets

Aviation assets include aircraft, engines and helicopters.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Dubai and other locations around the world.

AerCap Holdings N.V.











Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets











(U.S. Dollars in thousands)





























December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

















Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$1,209,226

$1,627,181



Restricted cash

192,356

198,285



Trade receivables

68,073

73,667



Flight equipment held for operating leases, net

58,575,672

57,091,166



Investment in finance leases, net

1,208,585

1,254,451



Flight equipment held for sale

466,173

296,696



Prepayments on flight equipment

3,460,296

3,576,187



Maintenance rights and lease premium, net

2,129,993

2,729,962



Other intangibles, net

139,666

163,167



Deferred tax assets

261,004

275,756



Associated companies

1,128,894

971,517



Other assets

2,602,038

3,016,524



Total Assets

$71,441,976

$71,274,559































Liabilities and Equity











Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$1,774,827

$1,793,058



Accrued maintenance liability

3,327,347

2,863,730



Lessee deposit liability

1,092,585

1,018,702



Debt

45,294,511

46,483,903



Deferred tax liabilities

2,767,874

2,526,120



Total Liabilities

54,257,144

54,685,513

















Ordinary share capital, €0.01 par value, 450,000,000 ordinary shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 204,543,739 and 215,543,739 ordinary shares issued and 186,783,225 and 202,493,168 ordinary shares outstanding (including 5,072,382 and 4,561,249 shares of unvested restricted stock) as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

2,558

2,676



Additional paid-in capital

5,809,276

6,594,556



Treasury shares, at cost (17,760,514 and 13,050,571 ordinary shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)

(1,425,652)

(819,305)



Accumulated other comprehensive income

42,683

8,304



Accumulated retained earnings

12,755,758

10,802,599



Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

17,184,623

16,588,830



Non-controlling interest

209

216



Total Equity

17,184,832

16,589,046

















Total Liabilities and Equity

$71,441,976

$71,274,559









































AerCap Holdings N.V.



















Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements



















(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)













































Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,







2024

2023

2024

2023

























Revenues and other income



















Lease revenue:



















Basic lease rents

$1,618,684

$1,576,314

$6,377,181

$6,248,994



Maintenance rents and other receipts

105,944

141,941

626,816

611,326



Total lease revenue

1,724,628

1,718,255

7,003,997

6,860,320



Net gain on sale of assets

259,968

94,263

651,142

489,620



Other income

87,686

86,130

341,505

230,478



Total Revenues and other income

2,072,282

1,898,648

7,996,644

7,580,418

























Expenses



















Depreciation and amortization

657,146

631,445

2,580,037

2,480,578



Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict

(168,067)

(614,093)

(194,750)

(1,287,972)



Asset impairment

16,964

50,315

49,766

86,855



Interest expense

504,670

495,867

1,990,732

1,806,442



Loss on debt extinguishment

5,968

-

13,450

4,097



Leasing expenses

214,120

135,205

810,358

756,438



Selling, general and administrative expenses

122,984

121,879

488,916

464,128



Total Expenses

1,353,785

820,618

5,738,509

4,310,566

























Gain on investments at fair value

1,670

8,925

5,238

2,334















































Income before income taxes and income of investments accounted for under the equity method

720,167

1,086,955

2,263,373

3,272,186

























Income tax expense

(92,507)

(39,038)

(323,704)

(291,056)



Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method

43,559

58,778

158,956

166,715

























Net income

$671,219

$1,106,695

$2,098,625

$3,147,845

























Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(1)

(857)

7

(11,754)

























Net income attributable to AerCap Holdings N.V.

$671,218

$1,105,838

$2,098,632

$3,136,091

























Basic earnings per share

$3.66

$5.47

$11.06

$13.99



Diluted earnings per share

$3.56

$5.37

$10.79

$13.78

























Weighted average shares outstanding-basic

183,617,156

202,347,586

189,830,813

224,216,801



Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted

188,361,755

205,969,098

194,489,171

227,656,343









































AerCap Holdings N.V.











Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(U.S. Dollars in thousands)





























Year ended December 31,







2024

2023

















Net income

$2,098,625

$3,147,845



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

2,580,037

2,480,578



Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict

(194,750)

(1,269,471)



Asset impairment

49,766

86,855



Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount, debt premium and lease premium

223,649

253,003



Maintenance rights write-off

342,933

328,239



Maintenance liability release to income

(163,405)

(203,440)



Net gain on sale of assets

(651,142)

(489,620)



Deferred tax expense

250,504

280,069



Share-based compensation

111,140

97,058



Collections of finance leases

367,173

407,204



Gain on investments at fair value

(5,238)

(2,334)



Loss on debt extinguishment

13,450

4,097



Other

165,357

(7,392)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Trade receivables

5,852

56,442



Other assets

241,143

(128,459)



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,549

220,761



Net cash provided by operating activities

5,436,643

5,261,435

















Purchase of flight equipment

(5,062,507)

(4,662,680)



Proceeds from sale or disposal of assets

2,674,974

2,121,507



Prepayments on flight equipment

(1,553,851)

(1,569,706)



Cash proceeds from insurance claim settlements

172,000

1,254,400



Net proceeds from (issuances of) loans receivable

72,458

(300,329)



Other

(27,281)

(26,160)



Net cash used in investing activities

(3,724,207)

(3,182,968)

















Issuance of debt

7,641,379

6,550,992



Repayment of debt

(8,799,950)

(6,568,370)



Debt issuance and extinguishment costs paid, net of debt premium received

(106,512)

(85,408)



Maintenance payments received

920,932

817,229



Maintenance payments returned

(248,017)

(201,474)



Security deposits received

344,816

480,950



Security deposits returned

(224,846)

(256,015)



Redemption of non-controlling interest and dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders

-

(112,034)



Repurchase of shares and tax withholdings on share-based compensation

(1,520,320)

(2,637,589)



Dividends paid on ordinary shares

(139,991)

-



Net cash used in financing activities

(2,132,509)

(2,011,719)

















Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(420,073)

66,748



Effect of exchange rate changes

(3,811)

1,948



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,825,466

1,756,770



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$1,401,582

$1,825,466

















