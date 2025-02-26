WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NRG Energy Inc (NRG) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled $627 million, or $3.01 per share. This compares with $466 million, or $2.05 per share, last year.Excluding items, NRG Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $316 million or $1.52 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $6.819 billion from $6.807 billion last year.NRG Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $627 Mln. vs. $466 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.01 vs. $2.05 last year. -Revenue: $6.819 Bln vs. $6.807 Bln last year.For fiscal 2025, the company has reaffirmed its adjusted EPS outlook of $6.75 - $7.75.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX