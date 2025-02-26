WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DoubleVerify (DV) has entered into an agreement to acquire Rockerbox. The acquisition is a cash transaction valued at $85 million. DoubleVerify said the acquisition enhances DV's suite of data solutions, advancing its capabilities in end-to-end media performance measurement and AI-powered activation.Rockerbox aggregates ad spend data across media channels and attributes conversions to help optimize media investment. Rockerbox's unified marketing measurement platform provides actionable insights powered by Multi-Touch Attribution, Marketing Mix Modeling, and Incrementality Testing solutions.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX