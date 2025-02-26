KONET Gains Strong Global Investor Interest Through Binance Futures NEXT

KONET Selected for Binance Futures NEXT, Drawing Global Investor Interest

KONET, a next-generation blockchain project, has been officially listed on Binance Futures NEXT, a prestigious program by Binance that identifies promising crypto projects with potential futures market integration. This milestone highlights KONET's growing global recognition and presents a significant opportunity to enhance liquidity and market presence.

Binance KONET

Binance Futures NEXT

KONET's Selection Reflects Strong Market Potential

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange with over 200 million users, operates Futures NEXT as a community-driven initiative that forecasts the next-generation crypto assets with high potential for futures trading. KONET's selection reflects strong interest from global users and acknowledges the project's long-term growth potential in the blockchain ecosystem.

KONET operates its own mainnet and has built a solid foundation, including:

120+ DApps deployed on its blockchain

Over 7 million transactions processed

490,000 ecosystem holders

PoSDAO & KIP-1559 mechanism enabling efficient transactions

Fee-burning mechanism designed to enhance token value

With Binance Futures NEXT listing, KONET is expected to gain increased exposure to investors and boost its prospects for listing on major global exchanges.

Strategic Significance of Binance Futures NEXT

Binance Futures NEXT features other high-potential blockchain projects, including Delysium (AI blockchain project), BabyDoge (meme coin), and Vita Inu. This program allows users to vote for their preferred projects, assessing their market demand and potential futures trading viability.

Voting System & Benefits for Participants

Each vote requires a $1 participation fee

Users can cast up to 100 votes per person

Votes provide insights into a project's potential but do not guarantee a listing

If a project successfully secures a futures listing, early voters receive exclusive rewards

Binance evaluates the market sentiment from voting results to determine a project's readiness for futures trading, increasing the likelihood of KONET's expansion into the global derivatives market.

Strengthening KONET's Global Market Competitiveness

Through the Futures NEXT program, KONET aims to drive community engagement, accelerate innovation, and expand its global presence. This strategic move strengthens KONET's competitive position and increases its accessibility for investors worldwide.

For more details and participation in Binance Futures NEXT voting, visit the Binance official website.

About KONET

KONET is a next-generation blockchain project dedicated to building a secure, scalable, and efficient blockchain ecosystem. Through its own mainnet, KONET supports smart contracts and DApps across industries such as finance, gaming, and social media. With advanced technologies including Layer 2 scaling, PoSDAO consensus, and interchain bridging, KONET continues to push the boundaries of blockchain innovation.

KONET's token is currently available for trading on Gate.io, a globally recognized exchange with over 13 million users across 220+ countries.

SOURCE: KONET

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire