Mittwoch, 26.02.2025
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
ACCESS Newswire
26.02.2025 15:02 Uhr
KONET Gains Strong Global Investor Interest Through Binance Futures NEXT

Finanznachrichten News

KONET Selected for Binance Futures NEXT, Drawing Global Investor Interest

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2025 / KONET, a next-generation blockchain project, has been officially listed on Binance Futures NEXT, a prestigious program by Binance that identifies promising crypto projects with potential futures market integration. This milestone highlights KONET's growing global recognition and presents a significant opportunity to enhance liquidity and market presence.

Binance KONET

Binance KONET
Binance Futures NEXT

KONET's Selection Reflects Strong Market Potential

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange with over 200 million users, operates Futures NEXT as a community-driven initiative that forecasts the next-generation crypto assets with high potential for futures trading. KONET's selection reflects strong interest from global users and acknowledges the project's long-term growth potential in the blockchain ecosystem.

KONET operates its own mainnet and has built a solid foundation, including:

  • 120+ DApps deployed on its blockchain

  • Over 7 million transactions processed

  • 490,000 ecosystem holders

  • PoSDAO & KIP-1559 mechanism enabling efficient transactions

  • Fee-burning mechanism designed to enhance token value

With Binance Futures NEXT listing, KONET is expected to gain increased exposure to investors and boost its prospects for listing on major global exchanges.

Strategic Significance of Binance Futures NEXT

Binance Futures NEXT features other high-potential blockchain projects, including Delysium (AI blockchain project), BabyDoge (meme coin), and Vita Inu. This program allows users to vote for their preferred projects, assessing their market demand and potential futures trading viability.

Voting System & Benefits for Participants

  • Each vote requires a $1 participation fee

  • Users can cast up to 100 votes per person

  • Votes provide insights into a project's potential but do not guarantee a listing

  • If a project successfully secures a futures listing, early voters receive exclusive rewards

Binance evaluates the market sentiment from voting results to determine a project's readiness for futures trading, increasing the likelihood of KONET's expansion into the global derivatives market.

Strengthening KONET's Global Market Competitiveness

Through the Futures NEXT program, KONET aims to drive community engagement, accelerate innovation, and expand its global presence. This strategic move strengthens KONET's competitive position and increases its accessibility for investors worldwide.

For more details and participation in Binance Futures NEXT voting, visit the Binance official website.

About KONET

KONET is a next-generation blockchain project dedicated to building a secure, scalable, and efficient blockchain ecosystem. Through its own mainnet, KONET supports smart contracts and DApps across industries such as finance, gaming, and social media. With advanced technologies including Layer 2 scaling, PoSDAO consensus, and interchain bridging, KONET continues to push the boundaries of blockchain innovation.

KONET's token is currently available for trading on Gate.io, a globally recognized exchange with over 13 million users across 220+ countries.

Contact Information

Wyatt Lee
CMO
wyattlee@konetmain.com
+82 10 4694 6129

.

SOURCE: KONET



