Keystone Symposia on Precision Genome Engineering: Translating the Human Genome to the Clinic: Jason Fernandes, Principal Scientist at Scribe, will present a late-breaking talk titled "Engineering of Next Generation Epigenetic Editors for Enhanced Durable Repression in Non-Human Primates" on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 between 3:00-4:30 p.m. GMT in Killarney, Ireland. The Symposia Spotlight presentation will showcase the latest developments in Epigenetic Long-Term X-Repressors (ELXRs), Scribe's proprietary epigenetic editing technology. The talk will feature data supporting a holistic engineering approach to developing potent ELXRs and unveil a novel class of repressive domains that enhance the activity of epigenetic editors, thereby broadening their therapeutic window.

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference: Scribe co-founder and CEO Benjamin Oakes, Ph.D., and CFO David Parrot will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 in Miami, FL.

Scribe Therapeutics is revolutionizing medicine by developing optimized in vivo CRISPR-based genetic medicines designed to become standard of care treatments for patients suffering from highly prevalent diseases, starting with cardiometabolic disease. The company is on a mission to build the first CRISPR-based therapeutics that are effective and safe enough to transform everyone's lifetime risk for disease. Scribe's CRISPR by Design approach engineers bacterial immune systems into a premier suite of genome and epigenome editing tools built for unique molecular advantages in activity, specificity, and deliverability, enabling the creation of therapies with a broader therapeutic window and safe for use as a preventative treatment. The company's lead candidate, STX-1150, is a novel liver-targeted therapy designed to epigenetically silence the PCSK9 gene, resulting in significant and durable reduction of LDL-C levels. To broaden and accelerate the impact of its engineered CRISPR technologies for patients, Scribe has formed strategic collaborations with world-leading pharmaceutical companies including Sanofi and Eli Lilly. Co-founded by Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and backed by leading life sciences investors, Scribe is engineering the future of genetic medicine. To learn more, visit www.scribetx.com.

