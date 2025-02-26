Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26
[26.02.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.02.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|5,129,500.00
|USD
|0
|39,155,756.35
|7.6334
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.02.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,806,712.00
|EUR
|0
|22,339,268.65
|5.8684
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.02.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|1,993,803.00
|GBP
|0
|20,374,384.51
|10.2189
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.02.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|612,758.00
|GBP
|0
|5,081,743.10
|8.2932
