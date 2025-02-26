Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Michael Augustine, Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income and Asset Liability Management, TD Asset Management Inc., joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the expansion of TD Asset Management's suite of Target Maturity Bond ETFs:

TD Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond ETF (TSX: TBCH)

TD Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond ETF (TSX: TBCI)

TD Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond ETF (TSX: TBCJ)





TD Target Maturity Bond ETFs are designed to make it easy for investors to incorporate bonds into their portfolios and by adding new maturities in 2028, 2029 and 2030 we are providing our clients with the choice they need to help meet their goals. In addition to this launch, TD Asset Management is pleased to celebrate reaching $20 Billion in assets under management for our ETFs.

TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) is a leading asset manager in Canada with an expanding global presence. We offer an extensive history of innovative solutions designed to provide better risk-adjusted returns with a long track record in integrating public and private market capabilities.

