The Commerce Casino and Hotel Selects Passport Technology, Inc. for Financial Services and Automation Suite

Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader in innovative payment technology and customer engagement solutions for the gaming industry, today announced a multi-year partnership and selection of Passport's cage automation technology and core cash access services by The Commerce Casino and Hotel ("The Commerce").

Passport's cage automation suite of products includes Bank Builder Pro cash recyclers, LiveCage cash dispensers, and proprietary balance and reconciliation tools. These tools work hand in hand with Passport's payment products (core cash access services), and our best-in-class cloud-based DataStream processing switch, to deliver more cash to the cardroom floor while achieving maximum security, compliance, efficiency, and most importantly guest satisfaction.

The Commerce Casino and Hotel is home to the most table and casino card games in California. The Commerce is world-renowned for its innovative and unique approach to delivering world-class service across a bevy of table game products including Texas Hold'em, EZ Baccarat, Pai Gow Poker, and much more. The Commerce recently hosted the 2024 World Series of Poker Circuit (WSOPC) as well as the 2024 World Series of Poker Tournament of Champions and for years has played host to the Los Angeles Poker Classic, The Commerce Hold'em series, California State Poker Championship (CSPC), and other major events.

"After much deliberation, we selected Passport Technology to provide cash access services. We are excited for our guests to enjoy a best-in-class experience with Passport's payment solutions and the improved operational efficiencies that will come with the installation of LiveCage," said James Hicklin, The Commerce's Director of Cage & Credit Department.

Passport has over 25 years' experience in the gaming industry as an innovator and developer of proprietary, gaming-specific software solutions, provider of best-in-class financial transaction processing, and supplier of specialized hardware and hardware maintenance to address the unique needs of the gaming industry. Our success in meeting client needs is owed in large part to our focus on customized solutions, developed in-house, and unprecedented customer service throughout all phases of our relationships.

"Passport has made inroads to grow the cardroom market and will continue to be aggressive beyond Southern California," stated Alyssa Beaver, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Passport.

"The Commerce is a huge win for us and one of the largest casino cardrooms in the WORLD as the home of poker in Los Angeles," stated Jason King, Chief Commercial Officer for Passport. "We are pleased to have them as a partner and will continue to stand on service and the demonstrated value of our people and products. THANK YOU!"

About Passport

Passport's pursuit of excellence is driven through diversity, inclusion, and collaboration as we strive to create opportunities for all stakeholders to thrive. Passport is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Through its privileged gaming licenses and payment sponsorships, Passport has securely and responsibly settled over $45 billion in funds to casino floors across the globe.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com .

About The Commerce Casino and Hotel

The Commerce Casino and Hotel is a cardroom located in the City of Commerce with over 240 tables on site, a beautiful hotel resort, multiple food and beverage venues, day spa, banquet rooms, shops, and live entertainment. The Commerce is also home to live boxing, MMA, and professional wrestling. The poker room spreads more Texas Hold'em games than any other casino in the world and offers off-track betting at The Racebook featuring mini satellite wagering from California and Eastern U.S. racetracks.

For more information, please visit https://commercecasino.com . Must be 21. Play responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.problemgambling.ca.gov.

