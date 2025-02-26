Omaha, Nebraska--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Live Hydration Spa, a premier provider of IV therapy and wellness services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Supplements of the Month program for its members.

Live Hydration Spa's Supplements of the Month program is available at all Live Hydration Spa locations.

This initiative underscores Live Hydration's commitment to enhancing health and wellness by providing members with added value through high-quality supplements.

As of February 2025, members at all tiers-Platinum, Gold, and Walk-In-can choose from one of three carefully curated supplements as part of their membership benefits. These supplements are designed to complement Live Hydration's personalized wellness approach and target a range of health goals, from energy boosts to metabolism support.

Featured Supplements

Carnitine: Boosts energy levels and metabolism, aiding in fat burning and supporting weight loss efforts.

Amino Blend: Enhances muscle recovery and performance by providing essential amino acids for fitness and sustained energy.

: Enhances muscle recovery and performance by providing essential amino acids for fitness and sustained energy. Lipo Lean Injection: Promotes fat burning and improves metabolism for effective weight management and increased energy.

Felicia Janovich, CEO of Live Hydration Spa, shared her enthusiasm for their January supplements, saying: "Our Supplements of the Month initiative was created to give our members even more ways to invest in their wellness journey. Whether they're looking for energy, recovery, or metabolism support, we want to provide options that meet their unique needs."

Expanding Member Benefits

The Supplements of the Month program isn't the only benefit Live Hydration members can enjoy.

Ever since it launched its membership program, Live Hydration has promised a number of member-exclusive benefits. These include discounted treatments, priority booking, and complimentary monthly gifts.

By introducing this program, Live Hydration aims to reward its loyal members while promoting health education and proactive wellness.

"Our mission is to ensure that every individual who walks into a Live Hydration Spa feels cared for and empowered to take charge of their health," Janovich continued. "These supplements are not just perks-they're tools to help our members feel their best year-round."

To learn more about membership benefits or book an appointment, visit www.livehydrationspa.com.

About Live Hydration Spa:

Live Hydration Spa is a provider of IV therapy and wellness services, dedicated to delivering tailored health solutions that prioritize patient autonomy and safety. Each treatment is crafted to support the unique needs of clients, fostering a community of empowered, health-conscious individuals.

