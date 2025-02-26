WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Estee Lauder Companies (EL), Wednesday announced that it has partnered with biotechnology firm Serpin Pharma to explore using advanced anti-inflammatory research in skin care products.Serpin Pharma's proprietary technology, based on SERPIN proteins, enhances the body's natural healing process to reduce inflammation, skin aging, and sensitivity.The collaboration supports Estee Lauder's 'Beauty Reimagined' strategy, which focuses on innovative, fast-to-market solutions. Ongoing scientific studies aim to apply this technology to cosmetic products for visible improvements in skin health.EL is currently trading at $74.27, up 0.45 percent or $0.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX