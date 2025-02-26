Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.02.2025
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
PR Newswire
26.02.2025 18:06 Uhr
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Finanznachrichten News

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC
Dividend Announcement

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces the fourth interim dividend for the quarter ended 31 December 2024 of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share. The total dividends for the full year, of 8.00 pence, represent an 8.1% increase on the total dividends of 7.40 pence for the year ended 31 December 2023.

This fourth interim dividend will be paid on 28 March 2025 to members on the register at the close of business on 7 March 2025. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 6 March 2025.

26 February 2025


Enquiries: Claire Long and James Smith, Premier Fund Managers Limited, +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90


